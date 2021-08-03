New York legislators, officials react to AG report on Cuomo

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.): “As we have said before, the reported actions of the governor were profoundly disturbing, inappropriate and completely unacceptable. Today’s report from the New York State Attorney General substantiated and corroborated the allegations of the brave women who came forward to share their stories — and we commend the women for doing so.
“The New York State Attorney General has conducted an independent, thorough and professional investigation that found the governor violated state and federal law, had a pattern of sexually harassing current and former employees, retaliated against at least one of the accusers and created a hostile work environment.
“No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the governor should resign.”
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville): “No one is above the law and today justice must be served. Gov. Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately. President Joe Biden must immediately call for Cuomo’s resignation.
“In December, I was the first federal official to publicly call for an independent investigation into Gov. Cuomo’s sexual harassment, abuse and assault. The independent investigation led by the Attorney General's Office confirms Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed and assaulted multiple women, including employees in his office and state troopers. The media and Democrats smeared me and closed ranks to protect Cuomo, a shameful chapter in New York history. All of them including his staff must be held to account. These brave women deserve swift and definitive justice.”
The Press-Republican reached out to Stefanik via email and asked her if she holds Republicans to the same standards of behavior. This was her response, posted on Twitter:
"There is no Republican elected official in the country that has faced an independent investigation from a State Attorney General Finding multiple cases of sexual abuse, harassment, assault on state property against state employees braking multiple federal and state laws. It is a disgrace that the Press Republican would take this opportunity to distract from Cuomo's culpability to shill for the Left and attack Republicans. Let's be clear: it is New York Democrats who have refused and stonewalled impeachment hearings to cover for Cuomo's criminal actions. Your obfuscation to avoid focusing on the matter at hand - a sexual predator Governor - is a disgrace to your readers."
The Press-Republican disputes Stefanik's assertions and stands by its line of questioning and right to question elected officials.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D): "Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The AG’s investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward.
"No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps. Because lieutenant governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment."
Attorney General Letitia James (D): “This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law.
“I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (D): "This is a sad day for New York. The attorney general's report documents unacceptable workplace behavior in the executive chamber at the highest level of state leadership. The women who came forward are courageous, and they have been heard. As I stated months ago, the governor should step down."
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers): “This report highlights unacceptable behavior by Gov. Cuomo and his administration. As I said, when these disturbing allegations first came to light, the governor must resign for the good of the state. Now that the investigation is complete and the allegations have been substantiated, it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as governor. Our highest elected offices must reflect the values and integrity that they profess and New Yorkers hold dear. I thank the attorney general and her investigators for their thorough investigation. I also wanted to give a special thank you to the courageous women who bravely stepped forward to shed light on this awful situation. We all owe them a debt of gratitude.”
State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx): "After our conference this afternoon to discuss the attorney general's report concerning sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo, it is abundantly clear to me that the governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office.
"Once we receive all relevant documents and evidence from the Attorney General, we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible."
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury): “In February, I was one of the very first to call on Gov. Cuomo to resign. Now with today’s report from the attorney general, including 179 individuals interviewed and over 74,000 documents reviewed, it should be clear to even the most loyal of Cuomo’s supporters that he is unfit to lead and he should resign immediately.
“Cuomo has continuously failed to do the right thing. From the harassing behavior itself, the lies and false denials, to the intimidation of witnesses and recent questioning of the investigators’ independence, he has shown how despicable he really is.
“Cuomo asked for an independent investigation, which is exactly what’s happened. Now the result is in, the truth is out and it is time for him to go. He, frankly, doesn’t deserve another day in our State Capitol.
“Years ago, I pushed for a constitutional amendment that would ensure unethical elected officials wouldn’t be able to cash in on their state pension. Cuomo’s conduct rises to that level and then some. My hope is that he doesn’t see a dime of the public pension he doesn’t deserve and that he resigns immediately so that our state can move forward free of his bullying, manipulative and unethical behavior.”
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake): “Since the first sexual harassment allegation against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, I understood that this was a nonpartisan issue. Harassment in the workplace should never be tolerated and I want to applaud the brave women who stepped forward to tell their story. The investigation concluded that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former employees and in doing so violated federal and state law. The findings of the attorney general’s report are truly abhorrent, and the governor should be held accountable for his actions and he should step aside. As a body, the New York State Assembly needs to take the next appropriate steps towards holding the governor accountable."
State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon): “The attorney general made it abundantly clear that the governor violated multiple state and federal laws in his serial sexual harassment of women. I commend the women for their bravery in speaking out and I call on the governor to resign immediately.”
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3): Henry said he had not read the report but that, if what he had heard is accurate and proves true, he believes the governor should resign.
He said he would absolutely hold the same standard if the case were against a Republican.
"I've spent my lifetime being consistent. In fact, I don't know when it was that this started, but my message has been the same; it has been the same for every person who has been accused of anything. I spent my life in law enforcement. There is due process. Let the due process play out and what that due process shows — that should be exactly the same for everybody. I've felt that way my whole public life."
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman (D): “When any victim comes forward with an allegation their voice needs to be taken seriously as well as protected. This process ensured all parties were heard. Early on Gov. Cuomo tried as he might to place his thumb on the scale of justice, wanting an internal review. Thankfully New York Attorney General Letitia James was unwavering to a truly independent investigation. The AG knew it. The public knew it. Anything less would have been a farce. The independent report’s findings demand action: Gov. Cuomo must resign. If he will not the legislative leaders in Albany must act swiftly. “
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest: “I believe that due process was needed and followed appropriately.
My hope is that this issue highlights the continued need for our society to amplify the voices of sexual assault victims.
Age and cultural differences can no longer be an excuse for inappropriate behavior.”
