PLATTSBURGH — Tables are turning for the F&B industry as New York lawmakers repeal Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's food-with-booze rule, effective immediately.
"It's the greatest thing in the world," Robert "Bobby" Hall, owner of Bobby's Lounge, said Thursday. "It's going to make a big, big difference. It will be great for our industry."
ORDERS REPEALED
The July 2020 executive order required food be served with alcohol, which, Cuomo had said, meant to discourage mingling patrons and the spread of COVID-19.
Both the New York State Senate and Assembly voted this week to rescind the order with many officials saying they had criticized it from the start and others feeling it overstayed its welcome.
Other executive orders were repealed, as well, removing a New York State Public Officers Law exemption to again comply with government disclosure and transparency rules and relaxing outdated compliance rules for vaccine suppliers.
JONES, STEC VOTE
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) voted Wednesday in favor of the repeals, saying, while the restrictions had been put in place to keep communities safe at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than a year later, with vaccinations underway and the state reopening, that it was past time to "lift some unnecessary restrictions, reduce the governor’s extraordinary powers and restore checks and balances."
"I voted to repeal some of these executive orders, including the nonsensical ‘food-with-alcohol’ rule that has only added to the burdens that our bar and restaurant owners face during this difficult time," a Thursday statement says. "I also voted to remove a loophole that excluded certain volunteers in government roles from certain ethics requirements and suspend outdated compliance rules for vaccine providers.
"I'll continue collaborating with my Assembly colleagues to move our state forward and provide critical relief for our families and businesses."
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) voted to rescind Cuomo's orders, as well, and proposed an amendment to immediately end the governor’s emergency powers, though it did not gain Democratic support.
"Of the three executive orders being cancelled today, the governor’s requirement that people must order food while having a drink stands out as the most absurd,” he says in a statement. "It’s not based in science and is a clear example of the arbitrary nature of Cuomo’s orders, which caused confusion and has frustrated and hurt many businesses.
"The governor’s emergency powers were slated to end on April 30, but legislation that the Democrats drafted and Cuomo endorsed and signed gives him continuing emergency authority until whenever he declares the state of emergency is over," Stec's statement continues. "Not only is it totally unnecessary, what bothers me is the willingness of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to continue to offer Cuomo this kind of control.
"In effect, they’ve set aside our constitutional role as a coequal branch, which is remarkable given the numerous and serious allegations against the governor and multiple federal and state investigations he and his administration are the subject of. Rather than tinker around the edges with a few orders, they should be joining our effort to end his emergency powers and for the Legislature to fully exercise its role."
WILL SAVE MONEY
Gary Duquette Jr., owner of the Fourth Ward Club on Montcalm Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh, said his bar was happy the food-with-booze rule, dubbed "Cuomo's Chips," was going away.
"We feel great about it," he said. "That's going to save us some money actually. The food that we were handing out, we were charging the absolute minimum for so it was actually costing us money just to comply with the rules."
And Hall said the ability to serve beverages without a food order would help his pub's business tremendously.
"That has been really hard on us, having to force people to buy food."
