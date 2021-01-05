New year, new mayor

PLATTSBURGH — It was a short but sweet inauguration Monday morning as Christopher Rosenquest was sworn in as the City of Plattsburgh's 29th mayor.
"I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of New York and I will faithfully discharge the duties of the mayor of the City of Plattsburgh of the City of Plattsburgh, NY according to the best of my ability," Rosenquest repeated after Plattsburgh City Court Judge Timothy Blatchley while raising his right hand and holding his son, Miles Charles Hudson Rosenquest, in the other.
AT-HOME VIEWS
The ceremony, held in the Council Chambers of City Hall, was streamed via Facebook Live shortly after 8 a.m. and lasted about two minutes.
Few were present, including Rosenquest's wife, Tracy Vicory-Rosenquest, and Miles.
About 30 or so viewers tuned in virtually and by Monday afternoon the video had more than 600 views, 120 likes and 70-plus comments.
Many comments had issued congratulatory messages to the newly sworn in mayor.
KEEPING IT SMALL
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, due to COVID-19-related concerns, Rosenquest chose to keep the event virtual.
While believing the inauguration ceremony was important to "reset the tone" in the new year, the new mayor said public safety during a global pandemic was a greater priority.
"This was to keep people safe," he had said.
MONDAY WITH MAYOR
Following the ceremony, Rosenquest spoke on WIRY's "Monday with the Mayor," a weekly show on the hometown AM radio station.
He discussed his plans for his early days in office, including a department head meeting to happen later in the day.
"It's one of my first things to do is to connect with our staff and just set the tone and the set the priority for communication, transparency and trust, and really start to engage with our city staff in a way that is impactful and meaningful in the future," Rosenquest said on the radio.
WIRY General Manager Dave Andrews said he'd spoken with various Plattsburgh City department heads and noted that "morale is very low right now."
Rosenquest felt that was understandable and said he'd work to establish a "positive culture" at City Hall.
FIRST SNOWFALL
The Lake City saw its first substantial snowfall of the season over the weekend. More than a couple inches built up Saturday and about five inches had yet to melt as of Monday afternoon.
An individual called into the radio show Monday morning to say, while streets and lots had been plowed, the sidewalks had not been cleared.
The clearing of those, per a city ordinance, were the responsibility of home and business owners.
"It shall be the duty of the owner of a developed or vacant lot that adjoins a public sidewalk to remove or clear snow and ice from such public sidewalk within 24 hours after the end of a snow or ice event, as publicly declared by a designated city official," the ordinance reads.
If not followed, the home or business owner could be required to pay snow removal charges, as well as additional fines. The official end of the snow emergency was declared before noon on Monday, Jan. 4.
A waiver form exists for those who are infirm or otherwise physically unable to clear their sidewalk and property owners can also appeal a removal fee and/or fine if they believe it was wrongfully imposed.
'HIT OR MISS'
In his response to the caller, Rosenquest said, "It's the first snowfall."
He noted that while cars parked in the wrong lots were ticketed, they were not towed, as they typically would be. He also said the decision to conclude the snow emergency on Monday and not over the weekend was a joint one between himself, Plattsburgh City Police and the city's Department of Public Works.
"We said, because it's a long weekend, because it's a holiday, we were not going to enforce the local ordinance to clear the sidewalks until today," Rosenquest said on air Monday.
"It's giving some people some room to breathe over the long weekend and the holiday."
The mayor added that the fines had been "hit or miss" over the years, noting those physically incapable of clearing their walkways and others who travel out-of-state for the winter months.
"It's an ongoing conversation."
BUSY FIRST MEETING
Rosenquest said also that he had ideas for which councilors would run which committees, but said those details weren't public just yet. And, though the council's ultimate decision, the mayor said he had his pick for the mayor pro-tem position, as well.
"I certainly have my, I don't want to say favorite, but I have my preference for who that person might be," he said. "I think they have the votes to do so.
"We'll see how that goes on Thursday."
He expected the City Common Council's organizational meeting to be packed full. It will be held via Zoom and streamed to the city's YouTube channel on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
'TIME TO TURN PAGE'
"Today is the first day my pen hits the paper," Rosenquest said to end the radio show. "I'm nervous, but it feels really good.
"It's time to turn the page for the community."
