ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network is now offering a Health Assistance Program that will enable eligible low- and middle-income families to receive prescription medications by mail at no cost, even if they have insurance.
In a press release, the network acknowledged that cost can be a barrier to people obtaining the care they need, and noted that delaying care can lead to serious health issues.
“We are here for our patients and will do everything we can to ensure they continue to receive the care they need,” interim University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital President Matt Nolan said in a statement.
“Not only do we have options to assist patients with paying for care, there are staff who can help patients navigate these options and understand the cost of their care.”
Patients and families who qualify for the Health Assistance Program will have all co-pays and costs waived for both brand-name and generic prescriptions, according to a press release.
The program provides medications by mail through UVM Health Network retail pharmacies. It can also provide access to eyeglasses and some medical equipment, and, for those who do not currently have health insurance, assistance with enrolling in state and federal programs such as New York State of Health.
“Our Health Assistance Program can help patients get the care they need — including their medications — regardless of their ability to pay,” Nolan said.
“We encourage you to reach out and learn more about the assistance available.”
For more information, patients can call toll-free at 1-888-739-5183, or email HealthAssistanceProgram@UVMHealth.org. More details are available at UVMHealth.org/medcenter/HAP.
