New Urban album ‘will knock you off your feet’

I remember Harley Allen, a timeless songwriter from Kentucky inviting me to his then publishing company, “Ten Ten” for a Christmas party.
Back then, Christmas parties in Nashville were attended by the who’s who in the music business.
Harley had told me that I would meet a ton of new artists. A young “Australian boy named Keith” would be the most memorable.
When Harley introduced me, Keith Urban was shy, didn’t have much confidence, but had a presence. He politely introduced himself and joked with Harley as if they were brothers.
I later ran in to Keith at a local bar called, “The Broadway Brew House” on Division Street. He knew me immediately. His irresistible smile came through as he said in his accent, “Hey, how have you been since I last saw you?” This was way back in 2001…maybe 2002.
Keith now is a superstar. And very well deserved.
His new album “The Speed of Now: Part 1” will knock you off of your feet. Keith delivers his same desirable sound, and it always leaves you wanting more.
It’s his 10th studio album, and makes you want to drive “with your hand wavin’ in the wind.”
Some call Keith’s albums, “all the same.” I say he has his own sound. When he comes on the radio, we know…it’s Keith Urban.
The new album was out Sept. 18.
The track list includes:
• Out The Cage
• One Too Many (Duet with P!nk)
• Live With
• Superman
• Change Your Mind
• Forever
• Say Something
• Soul Fool
• Ain’t It Like A Woman
• With You
• Tumbleweed
• God Whispered Your Name
• Polaroid
• Better Than I Am
• We Were
• We Were (featuring Eric Church)
Keith just recently hosted the ACM awards and did not disappoint.
His performance of his new single with P!nk was one of the highlights of the show, and Keith never disappoints his fans.
He is genuine, and he is real. Something we all need right now.
Go pick the album up. Or download it; you absolutely will not be disappointed.
I give this album 5 High Peaks.
