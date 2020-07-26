New Ti Health Center almost ready

TICONDEROGA – Construction of the new Ticonderoga Health Center in the front of the former Moses-Ludington Hospital is almost finished as an Aug. 1 transfer date to Hudson Headwaters Health Network approaches.
University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital will own the building within the Ticonderoga Campus off Wicker Street and lease it to Hudson Headwaters for a primary-care facility.
The 10,330-square-foot health center at 101 Adirondack Dr. will replace one on Racetrack Road built in 1992. Total cost was $7.6 million, $5.6 million from New York state and $2 million from the University of Vermont Health Network.
Hudson Headwaters expects to move after Aug. 1 and open the new health center on Sept. 21.
BRING IT TOGETHER
Elizabethtown Community Hospital Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Matt Nolan said construction took about a year.
“We’re very excited to partner with Hudson Headwaters Health Network and bring all our healthcare systems together,” he said during a tour of the under-construction facility. “We were very fortunate to meet our deadline (under the pandemic).”The project was deemed essential under coronavirus restrictions and construction allowed to continue.
The new health center will have 16 exam rooms, each about 10 by 12 feet, compared with 15 that were 8 by 8 feet in the old 5,640 square foot building. There will also be a procedure room, offices and a larger nurses’ station in the middle.
Hudson Headwaters Community Relations Manager Jane Hooper said the construction will also create a new entrance for the hospital and Elderwood nursing home that are part of the healthcare complex.
“It’s a better situation overall to work in,” she said. “We don’t overlap. Hudson Headwaters is primary care. It makes so much sense to be here.”
A SENSE OF PRIDE
The hospital parking lot, often full before, will also increase from 60 to 100 spaces.
Hudson Headwaters operates 19 health facilities in the North Country. The Ticonderoga Health Center now sees about 1,400 patients a month.
Elizabethtown Site Operations Director Kristen True said the complex will now be more like one-stop shopping for healthcare needs.
“The staff has a sense of pride,” she said, and had outgrown the old building. “Everyone’s very excited.”
Ticonderoga Health Center family medicine specialist Dr. Kristin Mack said patients of the health center will have more access to vital services at the new space.
“The location ensures that community members have access to both broad-spectrum primary-care services at the health center, and related services such as lab, x-ray, ultrasound, MRI, physical therapy and specialty care at the hospital,” she said.
“We’ll continue to grow what services we offer so that our community gets what they need where they live.”
CONTACT
Ticonderoga Health Center is accepting new patients and the phone is 518 585-6708, or patients can schedule an appointment online at HHHN.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.