New report on smoking prevalence reveals encouraging signs

SARANAC LAKE — A New York State Department of Health’s Bureau of Tobacco Control report reveals significant decreases in the prevalence of smoking in adults across the North Country.
The report analyzes smoking prevalence data over a four-year time span from 2014 to 2018.
Clinton and Franklin counties each saw distinct decreases between 2016 and 2018: 24.7 to 19.9 % in Clinton County and 28.8 to 20.6 % in Franklin County.
In Essex County, the rate dropped from 16.8 to 16.4 %.
“We find the latest data from the state Bureau of Tobacco Control encouraging,” Joey Boswell, Heart Network’s Health Systems for a Tobacco Free North Country program coordinator, said in a press release.
The program provides resources and consultation to health care providers to help increase the delivery of comprehensive, evidence-based treatment for nicotine addiction.
“It’s difficult to make a direct correlation between the work of our partners and the latest data, but we believe it’s fair to say their work played a role,” Boswell said.
“While we’re encouraged by these positive strides, we can’t let up — other counties in the North Country saw smoking prevalence rates trend upwards, so there’s still work to do.”
DATA COMPILATION
The report, which compiles data from the 2016 and 2018 New York State Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System surveys, reveals that statewide smoking prevalence among adults was 12.8 % in 2018.
These surveys help health care providers, tobacco cessation specialists and community health organizations identify geographical disparities, track progress of cessation programs and evaluate the effectiveness of policies.
NUMBER ONE
County-level data can also help develop and enhance intervention programs.
“Tobacco use remains the number one cause of preventable death and disease in our country,” Boswell said.
“Our Health Systems program can link providers with resources to help patients quit, but we also urge those physicians and primary care specialists to simply start conversations with those individuals. In any given year, 70% of tobacco users will visit a health care provider. Clinicians have an opportunity to treat tobacco use and dependency as they would any other chronic disease, with behavioral counseling and pharmacotherapy.”
CESSATION INTERVENTIONS
“Nationwide research shows that just three to five minutes of brief counseling can double a patient's chance of quitting, and long-term quit rates increase 20% with consistent follow-up counseling and up 30% when counseling is combined with pharmacotherapy,” Boswell said.
YOUTHS' USE DOWN
The report on smoking prevalence in adults comes on the heels of another promising report on youth tobacco use in New York.
The state Department of Health’s 2020 Youth Tobacco Survey found that less than 3% of high school students smoke, down 27.1 % from 2000.
“These reports are proof that evidence-based treatment and sound public policy can improve health outcomes for all,” Ann Morgan, executive director of the Heart Network, said.
“We send our gratitude to the healthcare providers and public health agencies who are committed to helping people get and stay healthy.”
GAINS MADE
The agency just started a new five-year cycle.
“But when we look back at that information, it affirms and validates that the work we've been doing whether it's related to the project that we're funded for, which works with healthcare providers or there's also the Advancing Tobacco Free Communities Project, which is administered by the Champlain Valley Family Services and Dana Isabella through their Tobacco-Free CFE,” Morgan said.
“From the statewide perspective, the Bureau of Tobacco Control funds two local projects. One is more focused on tobacco cessation, which is the grant that we have where we work with healthcare providers, both medical and behavioral, to promote adoption of evidence-based treatment.
“Then the other program is more prevention oriented, so working with youth to prevent initiation. That's Dana's grant. That's what Dana works on. These two grant together, and we've done a lot of work together, collectively the Bureau of Tobacco Control programming is having an impact in our counties.”
The programs have received a lot of engagement form local healthcare providers and area schools, respectively.
“We moving the bar, and that's very exciting to see,” Morgan said.
CONTACT INFO
