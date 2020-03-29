PLATTSBURGH — In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the opening of the Plattsburgh VA Clinic's new location has been postponed.
The St. Charles Street building that formerly housed Seton Academy and St. Peter's School had been scheduled to open its doors April 1.
It is in the process of being reconstructed and will be operated through a contract between Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany, the Plattsburgh clinic's parent facility, and STG International Inc. (STGi), a Virginia-based firm.
COVID-19 MEASURES
Stratton VA Medical Center Public Affairs Officer Peter Potter said his organization is being proactive with its COVID-19 planning "to ensure that we maximize the health and safety of veterans and staff alike."
They have provided screening at every location, increased the use of telehealth services and have utilized audio care through phones when appropriate.
And non-urgent appointments are being rescheduled to minimize the opportunity for possible exposure, Potter said.
"We ask veterans who are feeling ill or flu-like symptoms to call their health care team at VA so we can assess and provide the most appropriate recommendations, including presenting to VA for additional service."
BEST AVAILABILITY
Potter had explained earlier that half of Stratton VA Medical Center's community clinics are contracted out based on whether or not the VA can provide services at a similar cost.
"Even if it’s an outside contract, we have a basis of what they have to be able to provide, so we can ensure that the care they’re providing is exactly what we’re providing."
Every five-year period, the VA puts out a request for proposals for those facilities, which may result in a location change even if the VA loves a particular space, Potter continued.
"The reason why they do that is to make sure that the taxpayer and the veterans receiving the service are getting the absolute best availability."
Additionally, it prevents the VA from getting stuck in a contract if more room is needed to offer enhanced services.
"We’re not so concerned about the movement," Potter said. "We’re more concerned about being able to provide everything that we’re trying to accomplish."
This time around, STGi won the contract for Plattsburgh's clinic, which is currently located at 80 Sharron Ave.
LOCATION, SIZE
Valeros said the former school building's central location and size appealed to STGi.
The entire inside has been effectively gutted and is being rebuilt in the form of a clinic, she added.
"One of the additions you’ll probably see from the outside is where the patients will enter, there has been an exterior vestibule added to the space."
The clinic's address will be changing to 5180 North Catherine St, Valeros said.
"Because of the construction and division of existing buildings, local emergency services required the address to be updated to ensure prompt and accurate 911 services."
SAME SERVICES
Like the current clinic, the new location will continue to offer primary care, behavioral health and telehealth services.
Potter said connecting clients to doctors through telehealth units allows the clinics to provide even more services in the community.
Valeros provided a list of more than 30 telehealth services offered at the Sharron Avenue location that will also be available at the new clinic.
Those included mental health, group and individual post-traumatic stress disorder, neurology, physical therapy and radiation/oncology.
PHARMACY SPECIALIST
A clinical pharmacy specialist will be added to the staff.
"That does not mean that we’ll be dispensing medication on-site," STGi Director of Clinical Operations Elle Ramirez clarified.
"The clinical pharmacy specialist is more of a caseworker from the pharmacy and medication perspective."
Valeros added that medications will still be described by a provider, and that the provider and pharmacy specialist will work together to adjust medications for chronic disease management, a case management piece.
2,400 UNIQUE CLIENTS
Potter said the Plattsburgh VA Clinic serves about 2,400 unique patients over the course of one year; the total number of outpatient visits comes to about 9,100.
He added that the clinic has close to 160 women veterans.
The new facility will have a dedicated women's health examination room that comes with specific equipment for examinations and a private attached bathroom, Ramirez said.
"To be able to provide that larger space for some of the things that are necessary for health care for women, that’s really a big deal," Potter said.
"It’s a good change to implement to make sure that they’re getting the best health care that they can receive."
FAMILIAR FACES
Valeros thinks that veterans will appreciate seeing many familiar faces at the new clinic.
"The new clinic obviously will have a few extra staff members but it will be familiar faces and the same team."
Potter said Stratton VA Medical Center looks forward to continuing service and working with local veterans organizations.
"We just look forward to trying to enroll as many more veterans as we possibly can, keep the clinic thriving. And we look forward to the partnership with STGi."
