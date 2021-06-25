PLATTSBURGH — Broome County received a $3.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation that will drive more locally-made buses to New York's Southern Tier.
The funds, part of the Low and No Emission Vehicle Grant Program, will support the purchase of six long-range battery electric, zero emissions buses from Nova Bus, manufactured at the Banker Road plant in the Town of Plattsburgh.
The buses, to feature powertrain components manufactured at the Broome County-based BAE Systems plant, will replace older, diesel-fueled ones.
"It has been said before, but worthy of noting over and over again: The green economy and electric technology is not a fad," Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says in a Thursday statement. "Nova Bus is a premier product that continues to be widely sought after.
"We are proud to have this line manufactured by their talented workforce right he here in the Town of Plattsburgh. Congratulations to Nova Bus!”
SENATOR SUPPORT
Both U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Charles "Chuck" Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) pushed for the initiative, with Sen. Schumer advocating via letter to Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
"Transit service is a lifeline for many Broome County residents, and this new vital funding will allow Broome County transit to purchase brand spanking new, efficient, non-polluting electric buses to provide riders with a safe ride while helping the environment at every stop along the way,” Schumer said in a statement. “I fought to deliver this funding because investment in transportation infrastructure is critical for residents and businesses.
"In fact, today’s funding goes further by directly supporting local jobs at BAE Systems and powering the future green economy in Broome County. I will continue to secure funding for Broome County Transit and other upstate transit agencies to reduce dirty, fossil fuels to modernize their fleets so commuters can have a safer, faster and cleaner ride.”
Sen. Gillibrand called the award a major investment for Broome County, as well as its surrounding communities that rely on bus transportation.
"With this investment, Broome County Transit will be able to move from using diesel-fueled buses that pollute the region’s air quality to new, electric buses that offer zero and low emissions and create local jobs. Bus transit is a vital form of transportation for many New Yorkers and it’s time to modernize our systems to ensure a greener, more efficient future. I am proud to have fought to secure this funding.”
'ONWARD AND UPWARD'
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) felt the latest Nova Bus contract was reflective of how hard the North Country region had worked to sculpt itself into a manufacturing and transportation hub since the 1995 closure of the Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
"This not only is great news for our local economy, but also helps New York State reach its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions," he said in statement. "I am proud to have secured funding to help develop the transportation and manufacturing industries in the North Country, and I look forward to seeing more contracts like this in the future.”
Garry Douglas, president and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the recent success, noting it both followed the major March contract with Milwaukee County Transit System and preceded other potential orders now in the pipeline.
"We've had both Sen. Schumer and Sen. Gillibrand to Nova Bus, with regular interactions with them and their staff, and we appreciate their partnership in positioning our area at the heart of the upcoming transition to electric buses," Douglas commented. "It is especially gratifying that electric buses made in New York State will start to be on New York streets.
"Congratulations to Nova Bus and their BAE partners. Onward and upward!"
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.