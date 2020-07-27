ELIZABETHTOWN – The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital recently installed a new Philips mobile MRI system.
The new MRI, offering improved comfort and the latest in imaging technology, is available at the hospital’s Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga campuses, a news release said.
“We now have the most advanced MRI unit in Upstate New York,” Dr. Anthony Conti, a radiologist with Associates in Radiology who works at Elizabethtown Community Hospital, said.
“We are fortunate to have this level of technology so close to home. It’s a big win for the region.”
According to Molly Thompson, Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s Medical Imaging Director, the new system also offers an improved patient experience.
“There is a wider opening and more room inside the MRI. So it is more comfortable for patients of larger size and those who experience claustrophobia.” she said.
“Thanks to the faster-than-average exam times, patients won’t have to spend as much time in the scanner.”
The system also offers soothing audio and visual elements, adding to a more comfort patient experience.
“As we bring new software online in the coming months, we will be capable of doing breast, prostate, and cardiac MRI,” Conti said.
“I’m proud of the fact that we will be able to offer these advanced exams at Elizabethtown Community Hospital.”
The state-of-the art system is stationed inside a moveable trailer, making it possible for the hospital to offer the best MRI services to more patients across the region, the release said.
MRI is available weekdays at the hospital’s campuses in Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga.
MRI is a non-invasive radiology imaging exam that uses a powerful magnet, pulsed radio frequency waves, and specialized computer software to produce detailed images of internal organs, soft tissues, and bone.
To learn more about MRI at Elizabethtown Community Hospital, please visit https://www.ech.org/Departments-and-Programs/Radiology-Department/Mobile-MRI.
