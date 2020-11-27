New minister starts in Essex

ESSEX — Though new to the Essex Community Church, Rev. Ken Parker has been rising to the pulpit, and most importantly, serving the Lord and his flock for over 55 years.
Born in northern New Jersey, Parker lived there with his family until marrying in 1963. In 1962, he graduated from Middlebury College where he lettered in football, lacrosse and basketball.
This was followed by three years at Princeton Seminary where he graduated with a Master’s of Divinity Degree.
A LINE OF SERVICE
Parker reflected on his decision to become a minister.
“In college, I wrestled with a few ideas about my life's work, lawyer was one, working with my father in his New Jersey funeral business was another, but eventually I decided that I wanted to pursue a line of service.”
Five years after assuming his first parish in 1965 in Washington County, Parker was called to the Peru Community Church (PCC) where he served from 1970 to 2003.
While in Peru he earned a Master’s Degree in Counseling from SUNY Plattsburgh and then a doctorate via a joint program with Vanderbilt University and Sewanee (The University of the South).
During his tenure in Peru, Rev. Parker did a one year exchange with a pastor from New Zealand, serving the Richmond Grove Presbyterian Church in Invercargill, NZ.
Ten years later he received an international preaching award that resulted in his being Visiting Pastor to Scots Kirk in Newcastle, Australia for six months.
NORTH COUNTRY HISTORY
Following his retirement from PCC, Rev. Parker served the Morrisonville and Peasleeville Methodist Churches. In 2012, he assumed two one-quarter time pastorates; Moriah United Methodist and Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Churches where he presently continues.
In August of 2020, he began supply preaching at the Essex Community Church and was designated as one-quarter time pastor effective Nov. 1.
TO GIVE AND TO DO
Discussing his pastoral work Parker indicated, “My focus has always been about what we can give and do for the local, national and international communities. While being a pastor in Peru, we organized mission trips to Jamaica in which we took physicians, carpenters, dentists, electricians and workers. We established a close relationship with a community called Porus."
Parker continued, “We also took high school students yearly to Washington DC to work with the homeless in soup kitchens and food banks. It was my desire to see the Christian faith as being dynamic and active and serving. It’s not about going to church for my benefit, but rather to learn how to lift others up and sometimes out of bad situations.”
A UNIQUE PROFESSION
Rev. Parker played with the idea of becoming a full time therapist or counselor, but it didn't resonate with the idea of getting paid to help someone.
“Being a pastor is one of, if not the most unique profession in the world. There are always conflicts and differences of opinion, even politics in church life, but the pastor of a church is always welcome into someone's home. Your lawyer can't drop in because he/she sees you need legal advice.
"Your physician doesn't drop by because he/she senses you are not well or need a check-up. No one else has this complete open and honest access into people's lives. With that comes awesome responsibility.
“Over the years, I have had the joy of baptisms and the celebration of new life and I have sat with parents as their four-year-old slipped away from the ravages of cancer. There have been weddings and union ceremonies that were fun and long hours of divorce counseling that were not fun. I have been in the ER with a teen that has overdosed and needed lots of medical attention and psychological support."
OF THE PEOPLE
In concluding Rev. Parker added, “The old (11th century) term for a clergy was 'parson'. It was spelled ‘personae’ and meant ‘of the people.’ That is how I would like to be remembered; as someone of and for the people. Trying to make life better and give hope where there seems to be darkness and life when there is little hope.”
And when he finds the time, the good reverend loves to fish and to hike Adirondack trails.
Essex Community Church History:
Essex Community Church began as the Methodist Episcopal Church, organized on Jan. 12, 1835. The original church building, now known as the “Old Stone Church” was used for religious services until 1922, when the Methodist Episcopal, Baptist, and Presbyterian congregations consolidated into the Federated Church, one of the oldest federations of churches in New York State.
By 1853, The Presbyterians of Essex had already built an imposing stone structure, at the main intersection of the hamlet at Main Street and Route 22 (Station Road). Eventually, this church became the home of the Federated Church of Essex.
The church was designed in a rusticated Italianate style by architect T. S. Whitby, and constructed of grey stone quarried at nearby Willsboro Point, being built $10,000. Funds for the project were donated by Essex townspeople, both wealthy and of modest means.
