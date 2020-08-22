PLATTSBURGH — The City Common Council OK'd two new members to join the municipality's Public Safety Citizens Review Panel.
The addition of Bonnie Black and Herb Carpenter will return panel membership to 12.
"They were good candidates," City Councilor Ira Barbell (D-Ward 1) told the Press-Republican after Thursday night's vote. "They will bring different perspectives."
PANEL FORMATION
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read appointed panel members earlier this year under the direction of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
The order came as a response to national hate crimes and/or moments of police brutality, as well as the various protests that had followed.
The 12 members of the city's Public Safety Citizens Review Panel were a mix of local stakeholders from various fields and with varying levels of experience; they meant to examine the Lake City's existing public safety efforts and policies in order to make recommended changes to be examined for adoption by city councilors.
Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter and Mayor Read both serve as ex-officio members.
MEMBER RESIGNATIONS
Since its June formation, two members have stepped down, starting with Black Lives Matter activist Ruby Roach.
At its most recent session, panel chair Emily Stacey announced the resignation of local businessman Bob Smith.
It was the hope of City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), who also serves on the panel, that the seats would be refilled by the panel's next meeting, which will take place Monday.
SEEKING APPLICANTS
The city's Governance, Strategy and City Operations Committee, chaired by Barbell and co-chaired by City Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6), was tasked with filling the two seats.
Applicants were sought via an application process. Submissions were due by Friday, Aug. 14.
Five applications were submitted, city officials said.
THE CANDIDATES
Black has worked in the local mental health field for nearly three decades and currently works with Employee Assistance Services, Personal Accountability for Changing Tomorrow and Mental Health Advocacy.
In her application, Black discusses her work with nonprofits and says she is a certified trainer for the state's Police Academy for new recruits, co-teaching 20 hours focused on crisis intervention skills.
Barbell thought Black would bring a community-based outlook, while Carpenter, a former police chief and current businessman, would bring those backgrounds on board.
"As we lost Bob Smith, I wanted to see if we could get another businessperson," Barbell said. "Herb provides a unique perspective, because he has that law enforcement background.
"They both have very, very different perspectives that I think they will bring," he said of the two new members. "I think they both sounded like very good candidates."
MEETING DETAILS
The city's Public Safety Citizens Review Panel planned to meet every other Monday at 4 p.m., unless otherwise specified.
The panel's next regular session was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
The meetings were open to the public and were streamed live via the city's YouTube channel.
