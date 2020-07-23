New McGraw single will ‘tear you apart’

About 10 years ago I was getting ramped up for a “showcase” for major record labels in Nashville. I, of course, wanted to look my best so I headed down to a shop called “SMACK” in Elliston Place where all of the stars went to buy their clothing.
As I walked in, I noticed a small group of people picking through the racks of the store. This was unusual, as normally you would only see about two or three people at the most in there.
It was a very small store, tucked away amongst the famous bars that Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard used to attend. I didn’t really pay much attention and kept focused on trying to find my “perfect outfit.”
BUMPING IN TO HIM
I was looking through a glass-cased cabinet full of belt buckles, wallets, watches, and wrist cuffs when a man in overalls excused himself as he walked up beside me.
The owner quickly followed him as the man said, “I’ll take this, this, this, and that,” pointing to some very interesting and expensive items in the case. It peaked my attention and I finally looked up to see who was beside me.
It was none other than Tim McGraw.
I was speechless.
THE DRAW OF MCGRAW
Absolutely nothing came out of my mouth as I watched him tell the owner, ‘he’d be back after lunch to pick everything up.’ I looked to the counter to see a mound of clothes waiting to be rung up.
The owner smirked at me and said, “He does this about once every two weeks.”
According to Wikipedia, McGraw has released 15 studio albums (11 for Curb Records, three for Big Machine Records and one for Arista Nashville). Ten of those albums have reached number one on the Top Country Albums charts, with his 1994 breakthrough album Not a Moment Too Soon being the top country album of 1994.
All of these albums have produced 65 singles, 25 of which have reached number one on the Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay charts. Three of these singles — “It’s Your Love”, “Just to See You Smile”, and “Live Like You Were Dying” — were the top country songs of 1997, 1998, and 2004 according to Billboard Year-End.
He has also won three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music awards, 11 Country Music Association (CMA) awards, 10 American Music Awards, and three People’s Choice Awards.
BEST OF ALL TIME
His Soul2Soul II Tour, which was done in partnership with his wife, Faith Hill, is one of the highest-grossing tours in country music history, and one of the top five among all genres of music.
He has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.
WHO CAN’T RELATE
McGraw is now coming back with his new album, “Here on Earth” slated to be released Aug. 21.
His first single release, “I called Mama” will absolutely tear you apart. The chorus to the song simply reads:
“So I stopped off at a Texaco
Bought a Slim Jim and a Coke
Parked out by the water just to watch that river flow
Grabbed my guitar from the back seat
Wrote a song just for me
And I sung it for the blue sky
And a couple live oak trees
I thought of home, grabbed my phone from my pocket
And I called mama”
In times like today, who can’t relate?
It’s so genuine, so pure, and so real. Like only Tim McGraw can do.
I am absolutely ecstatic to see what this album will bring. If it’s anything like Tim’s past albums, you won’t be disappointed.
On Facebook Tim writes: “The thing I miss most about playing live shows is the connection I feel with everyone in the room. While we can’t be physically together right now, I wanted to create the closest thing I could to celebrate the new album “Here On Earth,” so on August 21st we’re gonna do a special live broadcast to take you behind the songs, chat with the songwriters, and play some of the new stuff plus old favorites! Hope to see you there!!
Be on the lookout at live.timmcgraw.com!
Born and raised in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York, Amanda Martin moved to Nashville, TN directly out of high school. Amanda has 20 years experience as a published singer/songwriter. Contact Amanda at amandarae24@hotmail.com.
