PLATTSBURGH — New locally-owned shops have recently joined Champlain Centre.
Three new stores - The Willows, LaLa café and Bohemian Roots have all opened their doors at the mall.
THE WILLOWS
The Willows celebrated their grand opening this past weekend, a news release said.
Owner and operator Heather Curry left the sunshine of Georgia behind in 2016 to move up to the North Country. She loves her job as a psych nurse. She wanted to offer the Plattsburgh community a shop to fulfill their metaphysical needs.
The Willows boutique offers a unique variety of clothing, jewelry, crystals, bath & beauty products, and so much more, a release said.
Shoppers are invited to create fun sugar scrubs or lip glosses at their make it yourself stations in the store.
LaLa CAFE
LaLa Café is a new coffee shop located next to Kay Jewelers.
The LaLa Cafe offers a new drink called Bubble Tea that has been requested by many shoppers. The shop will be offering six different flavors of bubble tea including apple, strawberry, blueberry, orange, pineapple, and coffee.
Bubble tea consists of tea accompanied by chewy tapioca balls, and it can be made with other toppings as well. The café also offers smoothies, teas, and coffee.
BOHEMIAN ROOTS
Bohemian Roots opened next to Kid Zone.
The store offers unique items made in Ecuador which include ponchos, scarves, blankets, musical instruments, 3D pictures, jewelry, and wood carved statues.
This seasonal store is a returning favorite at Champlain Centre.
