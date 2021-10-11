New leader takes Moriah chamber

PORT HENRY – Alixandra Wojewodzic never thought she’d want to run the Moriah Chamber of Commerce.
But after serving as a longtime volunteer at the chamber, she found herself hired as the new part-time coordinator in charge of day-to-day operations.
“I knew I wanted the job, but it comes with a lot of responsibility,” she said. “Suddenly I was the face of the chamber. I’m still adjusting.”
Wojewodzic, 28, was one of several candidates for the position, and was chosen after interviews conducted by the chamber Executive Board with the three top applicants.
The Moriah native replaced longtime coordinator Cathy Sprague, who left to attend to family matters.
“Cathy did a great job,” Wojewodzic said. “She knew everyone in town, because she appears professionally as Penelope the Clown, and she and her husband, Tim, have a farm stand in Cheever. I’m going around to businesses, getting to know people.”
On Friday, Wojewodzic was at Hunter Way Farms in Moriah, helping prepare the chamber member for its inaugural Fright Nights at the Farm on Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30, 4 p.m. for kids and 7 p.m. for adults.
“It’s a haunted experience for participants," she said. "Very spooky.”
She said she enjoys visiting chamber members and talking with them to see what their concerns are.
“It’s the chamber’s job to promote economic development, serve our members, promote tourism and generally support the area,” she said. “I’ll be organizing the chamber’s annual events, like the Labor Day Celebration and Parade.”
Anyone who’d like to contact Wojewodzic can call her at 518 250-1050 or email moriahchamber@gmail.com. Her usual hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, although member visits and events may take her away from the office. Chamber offices are on Main Street in Port Henry.
She is working on managing the chamber’s annual mixer dinner now, which will be held at the Edgemont Wedding Barns in Moriah. That’s tentatively Saturday, Nov. 13, with a catered meal.
“This job doesn’t lack for activities,” she said. “It’s exciting. I feel like I’m helping the community.”
Wojewodzic graduated from Moriah Central School, attended North Country Community College, and lives in Moriah with her two children and her grandparents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.