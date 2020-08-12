ALBANY — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday requiring all passengers in motor vehicles over the age of 16 to wear a seat belt, according to a press release from his office.
Currently, passengers aged 16 and older are only required to wear a seat belt in the front passenger seat next to the driver.
"We've known for decades that seat belts save lives and with this measure we are further strengthening our laws and helping to prevent needless tragedies," Cuomo said.
In 1984, under Governor Mario Cuomo, New York became the first state to pass a mandatory seat belt law and in the same year, according to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, approximately 16 percent of individuals wore seat belts.
By 2008, 24 years after the law was enacted, the compliance rate was up to 89 percent.
The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee has indicated 30 percent of highway deaths in New York are occupants unrestrained by a seat belt.
Safety experts believe that the use of a backseat seat belt could prevent over two thirds of fatalities and serious injuries resulting from crashes.
This legislation seeks to reduce automobile accident fatalities and casualties by requiring all occupants of a motor vehicle to buckle up.
The new law takes effect November 1.
