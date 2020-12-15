New housing development in Town of Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH - A new development in the Town of Plattsburgh will provide 80 units of much-needed workforce housing for the region.
Housing Visions Consultants, Inc., a nonprofit developer of affordable housing out of Syracuse, has been awarded $10.7 million by New York state’s Office of Homes & Community Renewal to develop Northwoods, a housing community off Tom Miller Road.
The project will feature five new buildings on a 13-acre lot behind Lenny's Shoe and Apparel.
"I am really excited about this project," Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
"This will be really good for the region."
Northwoods will consist of four buildings that will feature a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units. The fifth building will serve as the community building and will house offices for the service providers to offer support services to tenants.
Ground is expected to be broken in April of 2021, and completion of the project expected in October of 2022, the company said.
By developing the site into residential rental units, Northwoods will address unmet residential demand and improve the quality of life for residents and neighbors, a news release said.
Eight of the units will be fully accessible and adapted for persons with mobility impairment and four units will be adapted for persons with hearing and/or vision impairment.
Residents will have access to a laundry facility, bulk storage, a community room, and other amenities including off-street parking.
“There’s a tremendous need for high quality affordable housing in this community,” Ben Lockwood, President and CEO of Housing Visions, said.
“We are very proud of the proposed development and the impact it will make on the families and individuals it will serve.”
Housing Visions believes that everyone deserves safe, quality, energy-efficient affordable housing and is partnering with Behavioral Health Services North (BHSN) and ETC Housing Corporation (ETC) in a joint effort to set aside forty (40) units for homeless individuals and families with support services, the release said.
The program will address resident needs through on-site services or community referrals with the overall goal to provide intensive, wraparound services ensuring long term self-sufficiency and stability in permanent housing to local professionals and residents.
All units will be constructed using green building practices and incorporating energy efficiency measures that adhere to the EPA Energy Star Guidelines for Energy Star Labeled Homes Program.
Housing Visions Construction Co., Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization and affiliate of Housing Visions, will act as the General Contractor for the project ensuring high quality construction. All efforts will be made to utilize local vendors, the release said.
Cashman said the project fits in perfectly with the town's Smart Growth Plan.
“It is focused on increased density making the town center more pedestrian friendly. It is ideally situated as a live, work play environment that abuts the access of employment, healthcare, retail and recreation," Cashman said.
Cashman said the town worked with Clinton County to arrange for the location to be a pickup point on transportation stops. This project is also designed to enhance traffic patterns in the town center by connecting Tom Miller to Plaza Boulevard by way of Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel.
"Most of all, this is a strong demonstration of how planning for your community's needs in advance and implementing the appropriate zoning results in development projects the community desires," Cashman said.
"This investment is a welcome addition and investment in the town."
Housing Visions was borne out of a community-based effort in 1990 to rehabilitate and stabilize a declining neighborhood on the east side of Syracuse, the release said.
Since then, the nonprofit development, construction, and property management company has expanded its scope of work to include 16 cities and nearly 1,700 units of affordable housing across Upstate New York and Pennsylvania, with a total community investment of more than $447 million.
It serves a diverse group of residents, including families, special populations and seniors, the release said.
For more information, visit www.housingvisions.org.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.