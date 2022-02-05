PLATTSBURGH — Cookie season is officially underway in the North Country.
Girl Scout Troop 4202 has begun selling cookies for the 2022 season and, with the addition of a new cookie, expect to do well in sales.
GOING DIGITAL
“Our troop had a record-setting year in 2021. We have double the membership this year, so I anticipate we will have a very successful cookie season, because we have even more members engaged,” Girl Scout troop leader Lauren Currie said.
In 2020, Girl Scouts were able to process cookie orders online, Currie said, which really helped business.
“Fortunately, we have Digital Cookie, so girls can set up their own online presence. Then they can share their links with customers, and customers can opt to have their cookies shipped to them or they can opt for girls to deliver when the cookies come in in March,” Currie said.
ADVENTUREFULS, LEMON-UPS
“The big buzz of this year's cookie sale is that we have a new cookie called Adventurefuls, which I think is happily named for all of the adventures that we have in girl scouts. It's a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel cream and a hint of sea salt, and it's unlike any cookie we have had. We hope that people will try it and tell us what they think.”
Adventurefuls have become the consensus new favorite cookie among the Girl Scout troop, with many of them saying they would recommend it to any potential customers.
“Either the Adventurefuls, or Lemon Ups. My favorite part is the brownie and caramel in the new cookie,” Girl Scout Ariel Poulin said about which cookie she’d recommend.
“The Adventurefuls. The brownie part about them is good,” Girl Scout Julia Ryan said about which cookie is her favorite.
“Every single cookie is my favorite,” Girl Scout Isabella Bombard said.
PROCEEDS STAY LOCAL
A majority of the money raised from selling cookies supports the Girl Scouts' many adventures and earned prizes, Currie said.
“It's a huge incentive to say that 75 percent of the proceeds stay local and really benefit Girl Scouts. We have a very generous community, and I'm always very impressed with how generous people are in supporting the girls' goals,” Currie said.
“We have a Gift of Caring program too, so even if someone doesn't want to take cookies home, they can donate cookies and the Red Cross will take the donated cookies to people in need.”
BOOTH SALES
For the first time since 2019, girl scouts will be allowed to have community-booth sales at various places around Plattsburgh.
The first booth sale will be held during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend on Feb. 18, 19 and 20, at Tractor Supply.
“For most of my troop, this will be their first community-booth sale,” Currie said.
“This will be a good experience for them. The people skills, like sharing goals, and learning how to make change live at the booth sale, are all skills that they haven't been able to practice. Some of the kids did get pretty reserved and shy during the pandemic. But that's the nice thing about girl scouts, it's a safe space for them.”
COVID CHALLENGES
Throughout the pandemic, Currie worked to overcome COVID guidelines and challenges in order to continue the Girl Scout experience — moving most activities outdoors and online.
“Our girls were really looking forward to returning to some semblance of normalcy. We did a baking series every month, where the girls chose a recipe, and we baked together online,” Currie said.
“Our troop also participated in the CATS (Champlain Area Trails) challenge this year, where we had to do three out of five trails in Clinton County. We accomplished that, and it seemed to be something the girls enjoyed. Then in August, we did an overnight camp out, and they loved that.”
“They're already talking about doing it again this year, maybe doing two nights instead of one night.”
Keep an eye out for Troop 4202 in late March and all through April, as they will hold several community-booth sales around town.
