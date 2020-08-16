MALONE — Gastroenterologist Arman Khorasani-Zadeh, MD, MSC, FRCSC is the newest member of the University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center medical staff.
Dr. Khorasani-Zadeh completed his residency in gastroenterology at Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, and in 2016 completed a fellowship in gastroenterology therapeutics at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta.
He most recently served as a member of the medical staff at Markham Stouffville Hospital in Markham, Ontario, with a focus on inpatient, outpatient, urgent GI and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography patients.
He specializes in advanced endoscopic procedures as well as General Gastroenterology. Dr. Khorasani is a graduate of SABA University School of Medicine and completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York.
He is board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine, and his clinical interests include physician wellness programs, resident and student teaching, and advanced endoscopic procedures such as video capsule endoscopy.
“Gastroenterology is a very diverse field – there’s a wide variety of things you can do,” Khorasani-Zadeh said. “It’s really very exciting, and it’s very fulfilling because you get to make a positive impact with patients right away."
