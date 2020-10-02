PLATTSBURGH — A spike in demand for COVID-19 testing has launched a new testing site at 213 Connecticut Ave.
The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) collaborated with the Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) to provide COVID-19 testing at the new location with extended hours, according to a press release.
COUNTY PARTNERSHIP
“By partnering with the Clinton County Health Department, we can offer COVID-19 tests for people who want or need one while freeing up additional resources within our organization,” Shawn Rogers, CVPH executive director of Regional Corporate Development and Improvement, said.
“We appreciate the county’s partnership in this important work from both teams to bring this testing site to life.”
“COVID-19 Testing” signs with a red arrow direct people to the testing site.
The site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. starting on Monday, Oct. 5.
TESTING OFFERED
Testing will be offered to people with or without
symptoms, including those who:
• Require a test to return to school
• Need a test to visit a loved one in a nursing home
• Have an occupational requirement (such as hairdressers, barbers, etc.)
• Are subject to precautionary or mandatory quarantine by the health department
• Directly interact with the public while working (health care workers, first responders or other essential workers)
• Meet any criteria set by the New York State Department of Health
• Have symptoms of COVID
• Have a physician’s order for a COVID test
Insurance companies will be billed when applicable. People should bring their insurance card to the testing site.
DRIVE-UP FACILITY
This new location is a drive-up facility, offering convenience and safety in the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base Maintenance Hangar.
Those seeking a test are asked to remain in their vehicle.
“The drive-thru testing site was piloted in response to an increased need for testing following the reopening of schools and visitation in nursing homes,” the Clinton County Health Department said.
“Partners worked together to put in action a plan that was originally developed earlier this year and the clinics have gone very smoothly.”
TEST RESULTS
Test results will be shared with the ordering physicians. For those who were tested without an order, instructions on accessing results through the BioReference Laboratories website will be offered.
With the new site up and running, the New York State testing site hosted at the CVPH Health Plaza has been closed.
The testing conducted in the CVPH Emergency Parking Lot will end Sunday afternoon.
All pre-procedure testing, which is done in the Patient Registration/Lab area at the hospital, will continue as usual.
