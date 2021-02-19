PLATTSBURGH — As the North Country headed into the weekend, local health officials were reporting more positive cases of and recent deaths connected to the novel coronavirus.
CLINTON COUNTY
The Clinton County Health Department announced Friday 44 new lab-confirmed cases and the death of another resident due to COVID-19-related complications.
The death became the county's third in a matter of days, as two deaths were reported on Thursday, Feb. 18, and brought the county's virus death toll to 25.
According to the health department's Friday data, 222 residents were in quarantine and 754 were in isolation.
It reported a 17.5 percent first-dose vaccination rate, with 8,386 administered, and a 5.1 percent second-dose vaccination rate, with 3,468 administered.
AWKWESASNE
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) announced 22 new COVID-19 positives Friday, bringing its active case total up to 40.
One individual was hospitalized due to symptoms and 23 were hospitalized to prevent further spread.
The EOC called the uptick an "outbreak," saying, "The significant rise in COVID-19 cases can be the start of cases attributed to family and social gatherings held during Super Bowl Weekend. It is likely that more will be reported in the coming days, but it is strong reminder to avoid all uncontrolled gatherings where there are no safety protocols, such as no masks being worn and no social distancing being practiced. It is also an indicator that we must all remain in our own immediate household bubbles."
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Twenty-nine new positive cases were announced in Franklin County Friday; 12 were said to be inmates.
The figures brought the county's caseload up to 283.
According to Franklin County Public Health, 11 individuals had been released from quarantine/isolation since Thursday.
The department also announced a delay in vaccine delivery
"The anticipated 200 doses of vaccine for this week designated to Franklin County Public Health has not arrived yet due to the weather this past week and the challenges around transportation delivery," the Friday update says.
"We expect to receive them but at present time do not have a tracking number so cannot hold a POD (point of dispensing) without the vaccine," it continues.
"(We) will keep you updated when we receive the tracking number and a date of delivery."
ESSEX COUNTY
Essex County Health Department reported an additional 17 COVID-19 cases on Friday and said 74 residents were in isolation.
It said 9,944 doses of the vaccine had been administered.
It had a first-dose vaccination rate of 18.56 percent and a second-dose vaccination rate of 8.4 percent.
The county also released new quarantine guidelines, saying if individuals meet certain criteria, such as being fully vaccinated, they will not have to quarantine when exposed to COVID-19.
