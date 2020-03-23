PLATTSBURGH — The city's new Tenant-Landlord Advisory Committee recently held its first meeting and is hoped to fill the gaps of a late 2019 local law.
The legislation was to add a rental registry, incorporate inspection fees and implement other related processes in the City of Plattsburgh.
The law's to-be-determined details, however, had caused some uneasiness among tenants and landlords alike.
City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), a member of the newly-founded committee, had voted to approve the law and saw it as a step in the right direction.
"The local law set a framework for inspections and penalties," he said at the recent committee meeting. "None of that has really been worked out.
I would like to see this committee work out those issues and establish some recommendations for the (city's) Building Inspector's office."
TIGHT VOTE
Former councilor Peter Ensel, who had not run for re-election, first introduced the law in December 2019
The legislation had grown out of the city's Livable Community Advisory Committee and had meant to, via more frequent and regulated housing inspections, keep landlords responsible for their buildings, some of which were seen as dilapidated.
Immediately following a public hearing, which had featured strong community pushback, the council narrowly OK'd the law in a tie-breaking vote.
A motion to table the item had landed in a 3-3 tie, leaving Mayor Colin Read to break the stalemate; the mayor voted against that motion, pushing the law to a formal vote and, though that had led to another 3-3 tie, he broke it once again in approval of the local law.
It had been councilors Kelly, Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) who voted in its support, while councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) and former councilors Rachelle Armstrong (D-Ward 1) and Ensel voted against.
COMMITTEE FORMATION
While Ensel helped to draft the legislation, he had felt, due to community feedback that evening, that the law deserved further examination.
"I thought the people that spoke raised a lot of concerns that I think needed to be vetted," he had told The Press-Republican.
It had been in Read's opinion, however, that with Legal Counsel Dean Schneller present and answering questions, there had been no need to table the item.
Later, in early 2020, the council approved the law's spin-off Tenant-Landlord Advisory Committee.
Members included councilors Kelly and Moore, landlords Kye Ford and Carol Klepper, tenants Shelise Marbut and Emily Stacey, as well as Bob Smith and Art de Grandpré as members at large and Mayor Read as an ex-officio member.
City councilors recently approved the mayor's appointment of James Welch to that committee, as well.
GROUP FOCUS
Mayor Read kicked off the committee's first meeting with a quick recap of the rental law, including its unresolved scope.
Though the law had ideas for those more frequent inspections, it had yet to set some key details, like its fee structure.
"These are some of the details that we have to work on," Read told committee members. "There are some excellent landlords in the city and then there are some buildings that we probably should be inspecting with greater frequency.
We want to be able to discern which are the good landlords and which are the landlords that need additional inspection."
Hopefully, he added, those distinctions would help to form policies that would compliment the law and make it effective.
"I felt that by assembling a group that has representation of the various entities — from the landlord side, from people who are living in the housing — we can have a better idea of the things that need to be brought to our attention and included in the conversation," he said.
LANDLORD REPRESENTATION
Ford represented more than just one landlord, though.
The local property owner said he was a member of a Landlord Association, which had formed soon after the city first introduced the local law last year.
Many of its members had spoken at the law's public hearing and had yearned for a seat at the table prior to the law's approval.
The group, he said, was comprised of nearly 70 local landlords who represented a combined 3,000 units.
"So almost a majority of rental units in the City of Plattsburgh," Ford said at the meeting. "At this point in time, it's still a young start-up; we haven't really set an agenda, per se.
We'd like to, in the future, be a part of discussion with the community and future legislation."
Similarly, Marbut, a city resident, had worked with the Plattsburgh Tenant Advocacy Association.
At least one goal of that group, she had said, was to educate tenants of their rights.
FUTURE PLANS
After some conversation, the group determined some topics of discussion for future meetings.
Klepper, one of the committee's landlords, suggested conversing with fellow municipalities that have attempted similar legislation.
"I think it's important to find out what problems they have experienced and how we can avoid them," she said.
It was the committee's hope to have such conversations set up by its next meeting.
Other plans of the group included a chat with city Building Inspector Joe McMahon, possible changes to the city's zoning code and brainstorming ways to make the rental law more "tenant-friendly."
'WORKING TOGETHER'
The committee determined it would meet every month for the next three to four months and scheduled those sessions for the last Monday of every month at 3:45 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Read has said some city committees would still meet via video conference; as of Sunday evening, The Press-Republican did not know how the municipality’s Tenant-Landlord Advisory Committee would be affected.
"Hopefully at the end, we won't be talking about landlords versus tenants," Read said, "but landlords and tenants working together to ensure that we have good quality housing and a climate for landlords to be able to invest in more housing.
We really want this to be a win-win on both sides."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.