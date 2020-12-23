PLATTSBURGH — The new Ward 1 city councilor says, "the need for change," led him to take on the role with the Plattsburgh City Common Council.
"I've just come to the conclusion that Plattsburgh is going down the wrong way and that there is nothing here long-lasting for legacy," Jaime Canales told the Press-Republican.
"Since I live here and my daughters matter to me, I want to do the best that I can to ensure that all children here, all of their lives matter and that they have a good system of support. . ."
APPOINTMENT
The Ward 1 seat was previously held by Ira Barbell, whose three-year term started about a year ago on Jan. 1, 2020.
Barbell recently resigned, citing familial health concerns.
Outgoing Mayor Colin Read is set to leave office at the end of this month, to be replaced by Mayor-Elect Chris Rosenquest, and as one of his final actions had appointed Canales to the council's Ward 1 spot.
"Mr. Canales is a valued member of our local businesses community," Read had said last week. "He can bring all kinds of expertise to our Common Council."
Canales was appointed to hold the seat through Dec. 31, 2021.
BACKGROUND
Asked where he was from, Canales said, though not originally from Plattsburgh, that he was "from all over."
"I was an Army brat," he said, noting that he had spent his first 17 years abroad before graduating from high school in Arizona.
He later joined the service himself, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps for 14 years and had an additional four years of government experience, working for the U.S. in Quantico, Va.
PLATTSBURGH LIFE
Canales, 36, lives in Plattsburgh with his wife, Whitney Skye, and three daughters.
He and his wife are employed with Landry Simulation LLC, an international flight simulation service provider located on Bridge Street in the downtown area.
Canales is also the pastor at Awakening Remnant Church, located on Bridge Street, as well.
The church opened about 9 months after the couple moved to the area in 2017.
"We were in North Carolina and the reason why we came here was because. . .God told us to move here to open up a church," he said.
COUNCIL GOALS
Canales said he hoped to help mend the Lake City's housing crisis and lower city taxes.
"Us having our business here in Plattsburgh, I can tell you that we are taxed through the roof," he said. "That's why I personally sought to be a councilor, because I know that my voice will be backed up by those constituents within the ward — and I even hate to use the word, 'constituents.'
"They're my neighbors."
PLANS TO RUN
The Ward 1 councilor said he planned to run in the election next year to continue serving the city.
"There are just a lot of areas that we need to improve on as a whole," Canales said.
"Plattsburgh has continually been on the cusp of becoming a huge, bustling (microcity), but it's just being devoured nonstop, because of the personal interests of others."
