TICONDEROGA – The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital will offer a new monthly cardiology clinic in Ticonderoga.
Dr. Gavin Noble, cardiologist at the UVM Health Network Porter Medical Center, will see patients in the recently renovated outpatient clinic space at the hospital’s Ticonderoga campus.
“We are pleased to offer high-quality cardiovascular care in Ticonderoga,” UVM Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital President John Remillard said in a news release.
“Dr. Noble’s clinic is another step in our efforts to transform health care in Ticonderoga and invest in the services that meet the needs of the community. Our collaborative effort with the UVM Health Network to establish this clinic has paved the way for future clinics, and we hope to grow our specialty services in the coming year.”
With specialized cardiology care closer to home, patients can focus on prevention and improve their heart health, Julie Tromblee, vice president and chief nursing officer, said.
“Dr. Noble will provide a range of services, including cardiology consults, EKGs, echocardiograms, and Holter monitors, as well as access to advanced care with the UVM Health Network.”
Primary care physicians can refer patients to Dr. Noble by calling (518) 585-3727.
Dr. Noble completed his training at the State University of New York at Syracuse, College of Medicine and specializes in cardiovascular disease, general and consultative cardiology, and non-invasive cardiac testing.
He is a member of the American College of Cardiology, The American Society of Echocardiography, and The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology. Prior to joining Porter Medical Center in 2015, Dr. Noble practiced cardiology in Bend, Oregon.
The Ticonderoga campus hosts infusion, oncology, endoscopy and colonoscopy, orthopedics, and diabetes clinics each month so patients do not have to travel as far or as often to receive routine and advanced specialty services.
The dedicated specialty clinic space was completed in the fall of 2017 as part of a phased renovation and modernization of every department on the Ticonderoga campus.
The campus also offers a state-of-the-art 24-hour emergency department; physical, occupational, and speech therapy; MRI, CT, mammography, ultrasound, X-ray, and bone density scans; and lab services. For more information, please visit ECH.org/Health-Centers/Ticonderoga-Campus or call (518) 585-3700.
