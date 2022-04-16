MINEVILLE – A ribbon-cutting ceremony opened the gates of Essex Industries' new Adirondack Canoe Company manufacturing facility recently, as more than 100 visitors streamed in to learn about the new venture.
Fiberglass canoes will be made using the developmentally disabled workforce at Essex Industries in Mineville, which previously made canoe seats and other items.
Business is off to a booming start, as over 45 individuals have placed orders for Adirondack Canoe’s watercraft, including three on the day of the open house, according to Mountain Lake Services Executive Director Jack M. Mudge.
“There’s a huge amount of interest in them," Mudge said. “People got to recognize what we do as an organization. We have an incredible team.”
He also gave credit to Chad Smith, founder of Adirondack Canoe Company, whom he labeled, “a master craftsman.”
Essex Industries is a branch of Mountain Lake Services, which provides an integrated workplace where people with developmental disabilities work alongside others with no disabilities to make canoe accessories which are sold to many manufacturers, Mudge said.
A work center such as Essex Industries allows people to perform and be paid for work that is valued and contributes to their self-esteem and sense of personal accomplishment, the group's website says, even if they would not be able to meet the productivity standards to be employed in a purely competitive business.
For many decades, paddlers relied on old favorites such as the aluminum canoes manufactured by Grumman. However, the trend is for lighter vessels such as those produced by Hornbeck and now Adirondack Canoe. The newer, lighter watercraft made of space-age materials allow for easier loading on car roofs and portaging between waterways, Mudge said.
Currently four models are available: The Tamarack at 16 feet, weighing 45 pounds; The Boreas at 14 feet, weighing 24 pounds; The Skylight at 12 feet, weighing 20 pounds; and The Haystack at 10 feet, 6 inches and weighing 19 pounds. Prices range from $1,500 to $2,500.
Previously, this component of Essex Industries manufactured parts such as canoe and kayak seats for numerous boat manufacturers around the country and world, as well as camp chairs, picnic tables and other wood related outdoor items.
“We’re hoping to add canoe paddles to our line sometime this summer or early fall,” said Mudge.
Among those attending the festivities was Mountain Lake Services Director of the Northern Residential Region Melissa Newell who reacted with, “Oh, my gosh! This is amazing. I can’t believe how many people from the community and agency are here.”
After touring the facility, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Courtright said, “We are very excited for the Adirondack Canoe Company and Mountain Lake. The amount of products they produce impacts the Lake Champlain region and provides employment. We work closely with Mountain Lake Services.”
Essex Industries DirectorJohn Gereau explained the process of getting to the opening day.
“This has been a five year dream," he said. "It took over a year to get this building up, mostly due to supply issues. It is great that we can offer the skill set to people with disabilities. This is a perfect marriage to the folks we support. We have about 40 employees here, who live in our residences.”
Gereau continued, “COVID has pushed people outside so there is more demand for products such as ours. Previously, we had manufactured gunnels and decks, and now the hull is being added. Business had been so good that we previously couldn’t keep up with the accessories.”
According to its website, Mountain Lake Services’ mission is to partner with people of all abilities to live their very best lives. Its vision is to be an inspirational model for advancing their journey through excellence, innovation and connections.
Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava was at the opening ceremony.
“I think this is great," he said. "It fits right into the Adirondacks and produces a quality product. Mountain Lake Services and Essex Industries are great neighbors and I am pleased with all the good they do.”
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
