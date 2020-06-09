PLATTSBURGH — Though anticipating possible COVID-19-related delays, the city's marketing, signage and branding DRI project is still hoped to make some headway this summer.
DOWNTOWN BRAND
As part of the City of Plattsburgh's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, $250,000 is meant to fund updates to its marketing efforts.
Boire Benner Group was selected for the project and, at first, sought public input via an online poll, as well as in-person public engagement sessions.
A common theme had put emphasis on the city's history, sending the firm in that direction.
HISTORICAL BANNERS
Project Manager Libby Quéguiner recently gave the City Common Council an update on the DRI project, showing off some banner renderings.
Boire Benner Group commissioned local artist David Monette to draw the artwork for those some 134 banners that will soon hang from light poles in city's downtown core.
The renderings depicted historical images specific to the Lake City, including a historical ship, General Macdonough and salmon.
Quéguiner said the banners had an early July estimated arrival date and an expected four-week-long installation period.
NEW STREET SIGNS
Downtown city street signs would also get a vintage upgrade.
Designs seeking the OK from the state's Department of Transportation have a white background with black text, like ones once found in the City of Plattsburgh.
The marketing, signage and branding project would replace 100 street signs.
Those were expected to arrive June 12 and have a two-week-long installation period.
POSSIBLE DELAYS
In addition to banners and signs, the firm was also working to implement an interactive map, to go live July 1, as well as the addition of wayfinding and "You Are Here" map stations by the end of September.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had potential to cause delays, but Quéguiner said Boire Benner Group was maintaining an "aggressive" timeline.
"We do have supply chain concerns that could affect the delivery and installation of the products," she said, "But we remain optimistic and excited to bring these elements of our historic downtown Plattsburgh to life."
LEARN CITY HISTORY
The City Common Council, per Boire Benner Group's suggestion, was expected to make updates to city code, allowing for historic-looking hanging business signs in the downtown core.
"I'm really excited that everything we're developing here came directly from our public engagement," Quéguiner told councilors. "All of these things are really things that people that we talked to in the community really felt represented our area and some people really felt passionate about.
"We're hoping that through these banners, it will spark people to engage and really continue to learn about our city's history."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.