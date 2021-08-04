PLATTSBURGH — Local artists Eve Petrashune and Christopher Stott-Rigsbee are launching a new art magazine this summer: “Vantage Magazine.”
The art magazine, based in Plattsburgh, highlights the artists who create within the most northern corner of New York State. The artists featured in the premier issue are all from Plattsburgh, West Chazy, and Keeseville.
“Vantage Magazine” was created to unite a medium largely bygone (magazines), an experience best held in person (an art show), and the opportunity to fully contemplate the work displayed in front of us (being at an art show vs. a mindless infinity scroll on Instagram).
Co-editors are Eve Petrashune and Christopher Stott-Rigsbee.
“We purposefully paced ourselves slow with the creation of this magazine, and it definitely paid off. It started with a call to artists in January that ended in May, with editing happening through June and early July,” Petrashune said.
“We got our vision just right, and I'm really proud of that.”
FEATURED ARTISTS
The artists featured in this magazine include: AnnaMaria Placidi, Dave Grube Jr, Eve, Jody Nebesnik, Kt Falzetta-Murray, Lucas Haight, LuisaMei Bressan, Luke T. Bush, Maggie Graf, McBeardie, Monique Morris, Nancy Armitage, Patricia Downs, Sarah Mundy, and Shannon Stott-Rigsbee.
“The future of Vantage Magazine is bright,” Stott-Rigsbee said.
“Our community is almost overflowing with talented artists in a wide variety of mediums.
“Showcasing these artists and discovering others has been the goal from the start and something we hope to continue.”
MAGAZINE LAUNCH
There will be a launch party and magazine sale on Friday, August 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Link Arts Center located at 17 Court Street during First Friday Plattsburgh.
The event is free and open to the public.
Magazines may be purchased for $10 each.
For more information about The Link Arts Center: www.thelinkartscenter.com & for more information about First Friday Plattsburgh: www.firstfridayplattsburgh.com
ABOUT CO-EDITORS
Eve Petrashune is an artist and seamstress that has been courting the downtown Plattsburgh art scene since moving here in 2016 from Saranac. She has a passion for organization and keeping a pulse on accessible art events, helping to coordinate community-oriented shows through projects such as Art Beat and the Cat Art Show.
When she's not blissfully planning for a show, she is creating in one way or another, reheating a third cup of coffee, sewing something, and basking in the last scrap of daylight the sun has to offer.
Since 2004, Christopher Stott-Rigsbee has been writing, recording, and performing music as Adrian Aardvark while simultaneously working in a variety of art mediums.
Always exploring the limits of creativity, he self published a book of short stories and poems in 2010 entitled "Ashes with Sprinkles On Top."
Over the years, he has volunteered with coordinating art and music shows at the former all ages space, ROTA Studio and Gallery, and now continues to book events around downtown.
He is one of the co-founders/co-editors of TRASHburgh Comix (2019- present), an underground comix anthology based in the Adirondacks, and is working to publish and promote additional art books from local creators under his label, Hidden Magic.
