New access at Chazy museum

CHAZY – The Alice T. Miner Museum is in the throes of the first phase of a large exterior site upgrade.
“The main thing that is happening is that there is a new entrance to a new parking lot being built,” Ellen Adams, director/curator, said.
“The museum and the school are kind of related to each other. There's the road that the buses use to go up and drop students off at the school, which kinds of runs behind the museum.
“They are building a short access off of that loop, which will come directly into the back of the museum property. Then, there will be a parking lot put in behind the building.”
The work is being done by Fuller Construction.
“So instead of parking on the street or having to pull through the old gates in the front of the museum, people will be able to just come in directly, park in the lot in the back, and walk around to the side of the building to come in,” Adams said.
“We are also getting a few other things done. There will be some new walkways put in, new steps, exterior lighting, and a new fence all around the property.”
The new aluminum fence will mimic the look of the old iron fence that borders the front of the property.
“Currently, there's a chain link fence that goes around three sides of the property and there's just the iron fence on the front,” Adams said.
“So, we're going to have an aluminum fence all the way around that looks like the old iron fence. Next spring, there will be some new landscaping done on the property, colonial inspired landscaping.”
The project is funded through the endowment established by Alice Miner that pays for the museum's maintenance
A few years ago, the museum accomplished phase one of the project.
"We're continuing to choose different things that may change the pricing on it, but initial estimates are about $230,000 for this phase,” Kirk Beattie, a trustee and treasurer for the Alice. T. Miner Museum, said.
“This is kind of a continuing of that exterior upgrade. It's really phase two of what will be three phases. It's taking us a long time to get the approval of the right-away coming off the school bus route. It took us a few years to go through all the process with school but mainly state ed to make sure we followed the proper steps to get that.”
Signage along the roadway will route traffic and people to the new entrance to the museum.
“Phase three will be landscaping, gardens, walkway paths that go through the property,” Beattie said.
“We will being the planning of that over the next year. We hope to complete that in 2021."
