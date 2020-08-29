ELLENBURG — It's a new dawn, it's a new day and it's a new life at The Salon here.
Owner Candace Cross said the dark days of COVID-19 ended with a brighter outlook for her small-town hair salon, which recently relocated to a bigger space with more services.
"I'm very, very blessed," she said, adding tahat her family and community had played big roles. "That's what is so wonderful about small towns — they're the glue that keeps everyone together."
BORN AND RAISED
Cross and her family are Ellenburg natives.
The hairstylist was a Northern Adirondack Central graduate, her father, who once owned a local hardware shop, now drives a school bus and her mom is a nurse.
It was about a decade ago that Cross opened The Salon in her hometown, renting a space in Ellenburg instead of renting a chair at someone else's salon out of town.
"It's more rewarding when it's yours," she said. "It feels good to give back to all of the people who gave to me growing up."
PANDEMIC PAUSE
In mid-March, when concerns of the novel coronavirus were on the rise, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had ordered the shutdown of all nonessential businesses statewide.
New York's hair salons had made the list.
"I was devastated," Cross said. "To me, it's not work. I enjoy what I do; I look forward to it. The idea of not working was hard."
Salons in the North Country were closed for more than two months.
While Cross said times were tough financially, her family was able to get by.
OWN A SALON
Looking at the positives, the stylist was grateful for the time the pause had given her to take virtual classes on new techniques and to think about the future of her business.
"Normally I'm in the zone, focused on the person in the chair," Cross said. "I don't think about anything else."
Without work to distract her, the hairdresser soon realized she wanted to own more than a salon's name, she wanted to own the whole facility.
Cross later moved out of her old shop, a rental, and entered into a rent-to-own agreement for a former Jehovah's Witnesses Hall located at 4978 State Route 11 in Ellenburg.
RENOVATING THE SPACE
The 1,200-square-foot space, about three times larger than The Salon's former location, was renovated with new floors, fresh paint and new equipment.
The entryway, with its white wainscoting, offers up a country style before leading clients to the back workroom where its mostly neutral colors are accented with deep purple trim.
There are multiple hair stations, two pedicure chairs, three rooms with tanning beds and a manicure area.
"Everything is new," Cross said. "I didn't bring anything from the old location, except two of the tanning beds."
The Salon typically offers cuts, colors, highlights and beard trimmings, as well as tanning, manicures, pedicures and face waxing.
Due to current face mask requirements, Cross said beard trimming and waxing below the eyebrows was not offered at this time.
WILDEST DREAMS
The new location opened in early August.
"Relocating was definitely a huge blessing," Cross said. "If you stay where you are, you can't grow."
When longtime clients first walked through the door, the stylist said many commented, "Wow," or, "I can't believe this is in Ellenburg."
"I get that one a lot," she said. "It feels good to be able to offer these services to the community here.
"I never dreamed this would be me."
