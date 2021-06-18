CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School production of A Midsummer Night's Dream Friday evening has been postponed due to inclement weather.
There will now be two productions on Saturday, June 19, one at 4 p.m. and one at 7 p.m.
The productions will still be located on the soccer field at NCCS, 276 State Route 11 in Champlain.
Admission to both productions is free.
The NCCS Drama club apologizes for the inconvenience and welcomes you to attend either show tomorrow.
