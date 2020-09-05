NCCS goes half-and-half with in-person classes

CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton Central School District will kick off its 2020-21 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 8 with an in-person learning model for Kindergarten through grade five and a hybrid model for grades 6-12.
Elementary students in the district will learn on-site for five days a week, and stay in designated “villages” that will mostly stay in the classroom. Cubbies will not be used.
Meals will be delivered to and eaten in the classroom and the sharing of supplies, food and beverages will not be allowed.
Students in grades 6-12 will be in school to learn two days out of the week, and will learn remotely for the remaining three days.
Grades 6, 10 and 11 will be on campus Monday and Tuesday, while grades 7, 9 and 12 will attend classes on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be days of intense cleaning and sanitization of the school, with special attention paid to high traffic areas.
According to the district’s 33-page reopening plan: ”The district will provide acceptable PPE and face coverings to employees or students who forget their mask or do not have their own.”
Hand sanitizer and gloves will also be available to students in every classroom.
The school will consist of “cohorts”, which according to NCCS superintendent Rob Garrand, are a group of students who remain together for the full day instead of mixing with other groups. They are similar to the “villages” found in the elementary school.
“Cohorts allow for easier contract tracing,” Garrand said.
Upon entering the school. NCCS students will have already completed a COVID-19 symptom questionnaire with their parents or guardians. Faculty and staff will complete the same questionnaire, which affirms that they feel well enough to be in the building and are not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus.
“The NCCS District will comply with CDC guidance and will not conduct COVID-19 testing or require testing or antibody testing of students or staff members. A health care provider or the local department of health should determine the decision regarding whether a test needs to be conducted,” states the district’s reopening plan.
Signage that promotes proper hand and respiratory hygiene and that educates on the importance of social distancing is placed throughout the school, along with hand sanitizing stations, and other signs indicating the maximum occupancy of a room and where to stop and wait for a faculty member to come to the student — like outside the nurse’s office.
Triage rooms are set up for quick assessment of ill students, and an isolation room has been established for students who must be sent home.
Masks and/ or facial coverings must be worn for the duration of the school day with the exception of designated “mask breaks.”
According to the NCCS Middle School principal Tom Randall, “Teachers will accommodate student movement at their desks and lead them in stretching.”
Randall also stated that some students may need to leave for French and Spanish instruction, as well as instrument lessons. However, the majority of the day students will spend within their own cohort in the same classroom. Cohorts will be encouraged to take restroom breaks at the same intervals. Water fountain nozzles have been blocked off leaving only the water-bottle filling stations. Plexiglass dividers have also been placed in high traffic areas such as the main office.
Physical education as well as band practices will require 12 feet of social distancing instead of the standard six.
According to Garrand, 18 percent of families have opted to keep their student home for either remote learning — during which the child is still a student of NCCS, and homeschooling — which is independent of the school.
Students in grades 2-12 will receive their own personal Chromebook for their coursework. Even households with multiple students will receive multiple Chromebooks. This was made possible through the Smart Bond grant.
Although 97 percent of families surveyed have access to internet connection in their homes, Garrand said the connection may still be slow. The district has purchased hot spots for families needing a connectivity boost.
About 36 percent of families surveyed said they would provide transportation for their student, which the district encourages due to the limited transportation staff.
“That really shows a good partnership with the school community,” Garrand said.
According to the district’s reopening plan, “All buses will be cleaned/ disinfected once a day. NCCS will prohibit sanitizer on school buses All bus drivers and monitors will wear PPE face masks or coverings.”
Transportation staff have also been trained in the symptoms of COVID-19 and the proper hygiene and distancing protocols.
Visitors of the school will be limited to essential only. Parents and guardians of students are not allowed to enter the building to pick up their student. Essential visitors will wait in the vestibule at the main doors while they answer the COVID-19 symptom questionnaire posted on the wall. The school nurse will also temperature screen every visitor.
School counselors are ready to speak with students regarding the impact and traumatizing effects that the virus is currently wreaking. The NCCS district is also working closely with outside mental health entities such as Behavioral Health Services North.
Students with special needs will receive their essential services in school.
“Related services such as OT, PT, speech and counseling will be scheduled and prioritized for students during in-person instruction.”
Garrand said how even students as advanced as grade 12 will be re-learning how to attend school in these unprecedented times.
“It’s like going to Kindergarten for everybody.”
Email Sage Lewandowski
Twitter: SageLewandowsk1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.