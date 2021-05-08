CHAMPLAIN — Voters in the Northeastern Clinton Central School district will see a smaller overall budget, but a slightly higher tax levy when they go to vote on the 2021-22 school budget on May 18.
The total proposed budget for the upcoming academic year is $30,905,787, a decrease of $820,250, or 2.6 percent, from 2020-21’s $31,726,037 budget.
That decrease came from several eliminations and reductions during budget planning, according to the district’s budget newsletter, including the elimination of an elementary art position, a high school math position and a high school english position, all due to attrition, as well as the elimination of a special education position.
Since then, though, the district has learned of and qualified for other federal grant funding that has allowed the school to restore some of those eliminated/reduced positions, Superintendent Robb Garrand said.
“When we adopted on April 1, there was always talk about federal assistance, but in terms of the actual price tag and how we could use it, we didn’t know,” Garrand said. “We’re still looking at the guidelines and strings attached in how we can use these funds.”
That funding includes $1,129,248 in grant funding as a part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, and $3,765,539 as a part of the American Rescue Plan, to be used over three years.
The funding is meant to be used to “close learning gaps and mental health concerns created by the pandemic,” Garrand said.
TAX LEVY
The 2021-22 tax levy saw an increase, up from $ 11,436,760 for the 2020-21 year to $11,582,006 for the proposed 2021-22 budget.
This fell right at the district’s tax cap, Garrand said.
This all combines for a proposed tax rate of $21.12 per $1,000, up from $20.88 for the 2020-21 year.
"As our school district continues to navigate through challenging fiscal times, we cautiously review expenditures and revenue in order to improve student achievement and sustain our mission of preparing our Northeastern Clinton students to be college and career ready," Garrand said in the district's budget newsletter.
Along with the budget, also on the ballot will be two propositions: one proposition to provide community libraries $31,500, as well as a proposition to purchase four new buses.
The bus purchases would be consistent with the district's replacement schedule, the newsletter said, with the new buses-not to exceed the value of $461,300, "for which the district will receive approximately 90 percent in transportation aid," according to the newsletter, resulting in a district cost of $46,130.
BOARD OF EDUCATION
There will also be two board of education seats up for a vote.
Incumbents Mandie Bechard and Steve Southwick are running unopposed for new four-year terms.
CAPITAL PROJECT
The district is also set to begin Phase 1 of the $32,767,755 Capital project that was approved via district vote in December 2019.
Projects in this phase include addressing athletic playing areas, adding a “21st century media center”, art classrooms, high school roof reconstruction, secure front entrance, centralized office spaces, sidewalks and parking and bus garage additions/repairs.
The phase is expected to be complete in June 2022.
The district qualified for 85 percent NYS aid on the project, making the direct cost for the district $4,915,163.
“We are excited for the work ahead,” Garrand said in the newsletter.
“This opportunity, supported by our taxpayers, will allow our facilities to continue to serve as an integral resource for the community and to improve the conditions in which our children play, learn, and grow.”
