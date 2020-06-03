CHAMPLAIN — Northeastern Clinton Central School's 2020/21 school budget proposes a tax levy increase of 1.7 percent.
In a district newsletter, officials said this property tax increase was "well below" its 2.65 percent cap.
"The minimal increase represents an annual commitment of fiscal responsibility we make to our community when building our budget," the letter says.
CHALLENGING YEAR
The district's overall budget for the coming year is proposed at $31,726,037.
The figure comes in $147,237, or 0.47 percent, over last year's spending plan after the removal of the $2 million payment for the BOCES Capital Project.
NCCS officials noted the ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus, challenging school systems "to design curriculum, deliver instruction and implement teaching strategies with creative, outside‐the‐box thinking," and thanked the community and parents/guardians for their support.
"As our school district continues to navigate through challenging fiscal times, we cautiously review expenditures and revenue in order to improve student achievement and sustain our mission of preparing our Northeastern Clinton students to be college and career ready," the newsletter says.
"Our budget maintains a rigorous academic curriculum and supports the extracurricular, arts and athletic programs."
STAFFING REDUCTIONS
The 2020/21 budget proposes the following reductions:
• The elimination of a Grade 5 elementary section at Mooers Elementary.
• The elimination of a to-be-determined special education position.
• The reduction of a middle school social studies teacher position from full‐time down to 40 percent.
• The reduction of a high school business teacher position from full-time down to 40 percent.
• The elimination of a to-be-determined support staff, or aide, position.
• The reduction of a custodial worker in December from full-time down to 40 percent.
• The reduction of help desk staffing from two people down to one.
• The reduction in materials and supplies.
The district newsletter says all but one of the reduced positions was done so via attrition.
BALLOT PROPOSITIONS
The overall budget includes a $100,000 state-aided capital project, 85 percent of which will be reimbursed, to remove some carpeting at Mooers Elementary School and replace it with tile.
This year's ballot will also have some added propositions, including one for the purchase of four new school buses, not to exceed $455,000.
The district will receive approximately 90 percent back in transportation aid for the purchase, costing NCCS $45,500.
Another proposition asks for $10,500 to support each district library, an increase of $500 per library.
BOARD ELECTIONS
There are two Board of Education seats up for election this year, as well.
The seats are currently held by Robert McDonough and Alan Cardin.
Both incumbents are running for re-election uncontested.
MAIL-IN VOTING
Eligible voters will be sent absentee ballots, to be returned to the district office by Tuesday, June 9 at 5 p.m.
District officials say ballots cannot be dropped off at the school and must be mailed.
