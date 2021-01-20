PLATTSBURGH – Dr. Nell Irvin Painter isn't someone who cries over stuff.
But she did while watching Vice President Kamala Harris during Inauguration Day 2021.
“She and I are from the same hometown, Oakland," Painter, a North Country resident and Prince University Edwards Professor of American History emerita, said.
"I am of the generation of her mother. We didn't grow up at the same time, but we grew up in the same neighborhood, which is Bushrod or Temescal.”
CALIFORNIANS DREAMING
Painter's late father, Frank E. Irvin, was the chief technician of chemistry at the College of Chemistry, University of California at Berkeley.
Her late mother, Dona L. Irvin worked for the Oakland Public Schools.
Donald Harris and Shyamala Gopalan Harris, the vice president's parents, were students at Berkeley as well as Painter, who majored in anthropology.
“It's been so long ago that I don't know if I remember her parents, but we were in the same circles,” Painter said.
“I guess I identify with her much more than any particular political figure in terms of neighborhood, upbringing and all that.”
'DEEP CONTRAST'
For Painter, the visual of Harris taking her oath of office before Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor was in stark contrast to Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.
“It just seemed so far from two weeks ago,” Painter said.
“It was the incredible, deep contrast between all those white guys tearing down the Capitol. The images were overwhelmingly of white men. I think there may well have been some people of color there, but the imagery was of white men running amok, carrying Trump flags, Confederate flags, guns.
“The iconography of that moment is such a contrast with the images of today. It was the image and all the meaning behind it that made me cry.”
Biden struck the right balance in acknowledging that Americans have a long standing history to overcome, in Painter's estimation.
“Partly in terms of violence, and he actually said white supremacy, which is amazing,” she said.
“Then, he hit his theme of unity. Amazing.”
JAMAICA CONNECTION
Nicole Hylton-Patterson has watched Harris since she was attorney general in California.
“I saw that she had a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, which are the two largest populations in Jamaica in terms of race and ethnicity,” Hylton-Patterson, director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative and a native of Jamaica, said.
“I just thought about how unique and perfectly positioned she is for this moment and how it represents, in many ways, who we really are.”
After Jan. 6, Hylton-Patterson said she heard many Americans say this is not who we are.
“This is who we are, but this also is who we are," she said.
"The fact is who we are is Kamala Harris – her racial and ethnic and immigrant background. The fact that she is a Black woman.”
Hylton-Patterson has continually talked about the way Black women have been pivotal in articulating American democracy and testing it.
"So that it accounts for all voices," she said.
“A lot times when we're talking about resistance movements or justice movements, we often forget the Black women who are working behind the scenes to make sure the movements go off. I feel that right now, especially looking at the ways in which Black women saved this country in the last election, it was Black women.”
This vanguard includes Fair Fight 2020 chair Stacey Abrams and Black Voters Matter founder LaTosha Brown.
“It was Black women who mobilized to give Biden his victory,” Hylton-Patterson said.
“So, it seems fitting that it's a Black woman that was going to the White House, and a certain kind of Black woman. When I say that I mean a person with distinctive characteristics such as Kamala Harris, you know, Black, Indian, Southeast Asian, LA.”
Hylton-Patterson is very excited Harris is elevated to the second highest position in the nation.
“I'm hoping that she will shed some light on our needs, our community's needs, and the ways in which we are so pivotal in American democracy, in creating and making sure that justice is articulated for everyone," she said.
“When Black women fight for justice, we're not just fighting for ourselves and our families.
"We are fighting for entire communities because that is who we are.”
