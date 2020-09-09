PLATTSBURGH — Nazi-related graffiti was found under a bridge after this Labor Day weekend.
Photos circulating on facebook showed the graffiti under the bridge over the railroad on City Hall Place, near City Hall, and featured several swastikas, SS lightning insignias, as well as the phrase “518 Outlaws,” all in what appeared to be black spray paint.
The graffiti has since been painted over.
The City Police Department had knowledge of the graffiti, Chief Levi Ritter said, and there was a preliminary investigation.
The particular graffiti has been documented, he added, and the information has been disseminated to the rest of the patrol officers for further investigative use.
