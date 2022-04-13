National gas prices trending downward

PLATTSBURGH — Americans are beginning to feel some relief at the gas pumps.
For the third straight week, the national average gas price has decreased.
DOWN 23.3 CENTS
According to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country, the national average gas price is down 7.5 cents from a week ago and 23.3 cents lower than a month ago.
“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction – down- saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago. And, more good news is on the horizon: the national average this week will likely fall back under the critical $4 per gallon mark,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said
“It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and COVID don’t take drastic and unexpected turns.
"Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week.”
HIGHEST AND LOWEST
According to GasBuddy, the states currently with the highest average gas prices are California at $5.76 per gallon, Hawaii at $5.20 per gallon and Nevada at $5.08 per gallon.
The states with the lowest average prices are Oklahoma at $3.65 per gallon, Kansas at $3.68 per gallon and Arkansas at $3.68 per gallon.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday afternoon, these are some regular gas prices around the North Country:
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $4.03
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.05
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas & Go Car Wash — $4.05
Peru: Liberty’s Garage — $4.15
Schuyler Falls: Rock’s Grocery Store — $4.19
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $4.19
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.19
Lake Placid: Mobile on Main Street — $4.23
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.