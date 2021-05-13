PLATTSBURGH — National gas prices have reached $3 per gallon for the first time since 2014, due in part to a cyberattack that targeted The Colonial Pipeline, according to the travel and navigation app GasBuddy.
The Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas to New Jersey, shut down its operations completely last Friday after hackers broke into some of its networks, leaving all four of its main lines dormant.
The FBI said Monday that DarkSide, a Russian cybercrime gang, was responsible for the attack after the group released ransomware to the pipeline.
The longer the pipeline remains offline, according to GasBuddy, the higher prices can soar in southern states like Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee. It could take days after the pipeline restarts for it to resume normal operations, GasBuddy said.
But the travel and navigation app said prices would be most affected by the pipeline’s pause in the South and said increasing gas prices nationally are largely because of continued higher demand.
“It’s a sign that things are slowly returning to normal,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “In this case, rising gas prices are a sign Americans are getting back out into the world — attending baseball games, going to concerts, taking a road trip — basically staying anywhere but at home. “
De Hann said the summer could likely introduce even more demand and higher prices.
“As Americans find it very challenging to travel internationally, leading many to stay in the confines of U.S. borders, boosting some weeks to potentially record gasoline demand,” he said.
Here is a sampling of gas prices throughout the North Country Wednesday afternoon:
Chazy: Stewart’s Shop — $3.03
Lake Placid: Mobil on Main Street — $3.15
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $3.03
Peru: Stewart’s Shop — $3.03
Plattsburgh: Stewart’s Shops — $3.03
Sunoco on Route 3 — $2.90
Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $2.99
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $3.03
