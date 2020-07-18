PLATTSBURGH — NAmTrans recently released a new plan for supporting the region's growing Transportation Equipment & Aerospace Cluster.
"While the goals outlined in our plan are ambitious, they are achievable," NAmTrans Director Joel Wood says in a release.
"The Strategic Plan and Implementation Strategy builds upon our past work, incorporating years of feedback from our cluster companies, and provides a solid framework for our region to one day become an internationally recognized hub for Transportation Equipment and Aerospace Manufacturing."
CREATED IN 2015
North American Center of Excellence for Transportation Equipment, or NAmTrans, is a subsidiary of the North Country Chamber of Commerce that was created in 2015 to serve the region's cluster of 50-plus transportation equipment and aerospace manufacturers.
Since then, Wood said the group has worked to provide its partners with the resources necessary to grow and thrive in the North Country.
STRATEGIC PLAN, STRATEGY
The new NAmTrans Strategic Plan & Implementation Strategy outlines a twofold mission, seven strategic goals and 36 key implementation strategies, as well as a vision statement to guide future efforts with its partners.
In cooperation with the chamber, the NAmTrans Advisory Board, partner organizations and cluster companies, NAmTrans plans to help implement the key strategies and goals.
The goals include:
• Raising awareness of NAmTrans across current cluster companies, prospective companies, cluster company employees, partners and the general public.
• Better understanding the commonalities, synergies, needs and pressure points of companies within the cluster.
• Developing, providing and promoting resources to the cluster companies, including, but not limited to, workforce recruitment and retention activities, workforce development training programs, technical assistance, supply chain development and more.
• Growing the cluster by filling vendor and supply chain gaps through activities that promote and attract Foreign Direct Investment.
• Providing opportunities for cluster companies to interact, network, and do business with one another through events and programming hosted by NAmTrans, the Chamber, and our partners.
• Strengthening relationships with existing partners.
• Developing new partnerships with local, regional, national and international cluster support organizations, as well as, other organizations that can assist the cluster.
MORE INFORMATION
"The North Country has gained a meaningful place in the world of transportation equipment and aerospace, and the best is yet to come," Chamber President and CEO Garry Douglas says in the release. "With this comprehensive plan, our NAmTrans initiative will maximize the benefits and future growth of our extraordinary cluster.
"We give special thanks to Senator Betty Little and Assemblyman Jones whose support makes the work of NAmTrans possible."
The full plan can be found online at: namtrans.org.
