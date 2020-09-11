NAMI "chalks up" city to bring awareness to suicide prevention

PLATTSBURGH — Parts of the City of Plattsburgh have been “chalked up” with messages of support this week, in an effort to bring awareness to National Suicide Prevention Month.
The “Chalkin’ it up for Suicide Prevention” events, held by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Champlain Valley, had citizens decorating the sidewalks with messages of hope and encouragement, as well as messages “encouraging help-seeking behavior.”
“We know that suicide is a public health epidemic, and is one of the most preventable causes of death,” Amanda Bulriss-Allen, NAMI Champlain Valley executive director, said.
“It’s been a really good opportunity for anybody to get involved.”
Monday, messages were drawn near City Hall, near the City Police Station on Tuesday, and near the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital.
The events have all seen strong participation, Bulriss said, with several dozen people taking part across all of the events, something NAMI was glad to see.
“People have come out to participate, and that’s what we want,” Bulriss said.
“We want to promote discussion because we know that the majority of folks who need mental health treatment do not seek mental health treatment because of the stigma that is associated with it.”
And, while suicide prevention efforts are important any year, they are particularly so in 2020, with Behavioral Health Services North reporting that its local crisis hotline has seen calls double in recent months, Bulriss said.
CITY POLICE
Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter and Officer Brad Miller also participated in chalkin’ up the streets, Bulriss said, a show of support she said helps show the community that their law enforcement is aware of their struggles.
The high rate of suicide among law enforcement professions caused an obvious personal investment in the initiatives, Ritter said, but added that NAMI does a great job supporting everyone in the region.
“Since I became Chief, I have seen a relationship with NAMI blossom into us being partners at our Community Service Center,” Ritter said.
“I support their efforts and believe NAMI's work is extremely important to everyone in our community.”
GET HELP
Those in need of help can call the North Country Crisis Hotline at 1-866-577-3836 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255
“Suicide is one of the most preventable causes of death,” Bulriss said.
“Each and everyone of us has an opportunity to make a difference.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.