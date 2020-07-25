Naked Turtle, Plattsburgh Boat Basin Marina adjust to lack of Canadian business

PLATTSBURGH — The summer sun is here, but most of the boats at the Plattsburgh Boat Basin Marina are still on dry land.
And they’ll likely stay that way for the foreseeable future, with the U.S.-Canada border restrictions recently being extended to Aug. 21.
“It’s sad in terms of business for us, and it’s sad in terms of the Canadians coming down here and enjoying their, what is in many cases, a very big investment,” Art Spiegel, owner of the marina, said.
“These boats are like cottages to some people.”
Roughly 80 percent of the boats kept there belong to Canadian customers Spiegel said, which has meant not seeing some regulars that had been going there for as long as 25 years.
NAKED TURTLE
The Naked Turtle Restaurant, situated next to the marina and owned by Art’s son, Matt, also is usually fairly dependent on its Canadian regulars.
“On the rainy days, when people would be bored on their boats in the marina, they would always be up a lot,” Matt said. “Now on those days, it’s fairly quiet.”
The dip in total customers combined with the other effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the restaurant closing earlier and bringing back a smaller staff for this summer.
Luckily, Matt says, the restaurant has seen a decent amount of local business since limited dine-in eating became allowed, including an increase in Vermont customers.
But still, not having their usual crowd of Canadian friends has made for an odd summer, according to the Spiegels.
“We miss them,” Art said. “You gotta remember that many of these boaters have been here for the 25 years that we’ve owned the marina.”
BORDER CLOSURE
Travel restrictions limiting border crossings to “essential” travel and trade have been in place between the U.S. and Canada since March 21, and have been extended every month on the 21st since then.
Even if the restrictions are lifted on Aug. 21, Art says, that will be too late in the summer to have much of a successful boating season.
“(The boat owners) will start to come back down and maybe work on their boats and shop in Plattsburgh, but, as for a boating season, it’s pretty well shot,” Art said.
Both Matt and Art said they’d obviously love to get the Canadian business back, but maintained that public health is the first priority.
“Certainly we’d like to see it open when it’s safe to open, but I am not smart enough to tell you when that is,” Art said with a laugh.
And he hopes that people around the North Country will continue social distancing and mask wearing to “be a part of the solution."
“When you walk around a store, and there are two people out of a hundred not wearing masks, you’d think that they would realize that they have to do their share,” Art said.
“You may not agree with it, but there are certain things you don’t agree with that you have to do in life.”
Both Safe Harbor Gaines Marina and Barcomb's Marina of Rouses Point chose not to comment. The Press-Republican's attempts to contact Rouses Point Yacht Club were unsuccessful as of Friday evening.
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
