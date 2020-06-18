PLATTSBURGH — A super-majority of Northern Adirondack Central School District residents voted yes on a $23,758,650 spending plan for next school year.

Since the budget proposal included a tax levy above the allowable cap, 60 percent of voters had to approve it. According to Superintendent of Schools James Knight Jr., 72.4 percent did so.

An audit by the State Comptroller's Office had found Northern Adirondack was in significant fiscal stress for the 2018-2019 school year.

"Originally when we were developing this budget prior to COVID-19, we were developing it in a way to financially get back on track in response to some of the issues the Comptroller’s Office brought up for us and build a plan to be better sustaining in the district down the road," Knight said.

Unfortunately, some planned improvements, including repairs around the district, are now on hold due to the pandemic and potential state aid cuts.

"But it still gives us a stronger footprint going forward from this point on," Knight said.

FOUNDATIONAL STEP

Knight remarked on the amount of work community members and district staff put in to educate voters about the district's fiscal situation and how the budget will provide some stability going into uncertain times.

"We should be able to brave the storm with the extra support that they’ve (residents) provided.”

The district hopes next year's budget will fall below or very close to the tax cap, Knight said.

More than 1,700 ballots came in, versus 450 to 500 votes in a normal year, he continued, adding that though the absentee ballot process was nerve-wracking, the higher number of votes better represents what the community wants to support.

"As the representative for the district, I can’t thank the community enough for their support and I hope that this will be the foundational step necessary to grow the district in the future," Knight said.

LACEY ELECTED

In a school board race of note, Tom Lacey won a seat on the City of Plattsburgh School District Board of Education.

Lacey, a newcomer, was the top vote-getter, running against three incumbents for three seats.

Prior to the final deadline for votes to be submitted, it came to light that Lacey had been involved in a police investigation regarding alleged prostitution and extortion in 2017, although he was never charged.

In a statement following the vote, Lacey said, "It is my privilege and honor to be selected to serve on the City of Plattsburgh School District Board of Education. I will work tirelessly to serve the needs of this community, its teachers and students."

Here are some results of school districts that have been reported so far.

 

AUSABLE VALLEY

Budget: Yes, 1,186. No, 708. 

Board member elected: James Martineau, 1,504 votes.

 

BEEKMANTOWN 

Budget $44,594,793: Yes, 1,289, No, 930

Proposition 2, Buses: Approved

Board members elected: Doug Beebe, 1,478, Nicole Poupore, 1,439, Pauline Stone, 1,212

Other candidates: Patricia LaFlam, 867, Robert Burnham, 855

 

CHAZY

Budget: Yes, 481, No, 297

Proposition 2, Chazy Public Library: Yes, 528, No, 253

School Board four-year term: Dan Bernard, 605, various write-ins, 67

Library Board five-year term: Debby Powers, 662, write-ins, 3

 

CROWN POINT

School Budget

Yes - 326

No - 52

Board members elected:

Florence Sears, 323

Terry Ross, 221

Jen Deyo (write-in), 53

 

LAKE PLACID

Budget: Yes, 930, No, 240

Proposition one, school bus: Yes, 974, No, 195

Proposition two, Wilmington Library: Yes, 1,038, No, 134

School Board: Jeffrey Brownell, 961, Joan Hallett-Valentine, 1,018, Daniel Marvin, 995

Other candidate: Jay Strack (write in), 3

 

NORTHERN ADIRONDACK

Budget $23,758,650: Yes, 1,259, No, 481

Board Members Elected: Willie Venne, 876, and Phalon Miner, 800

Other candidates: Amanda Smith, 798, Mark Reif, 505, Jordan McGee, 305

 

PERU

Budget: Yes, 1,485, No, 986

Bus Proposition 2: Yes, 1,433, No, 1,030

Board Members Elected: Steve Peters, 914 and Sarah Graves, 708

Other candidates: Kelley Beauharnois, 601, Daniel Cayea, 282, James Falvo, 574, Joel Maggy, 404, Marque Moffett, 442, Kimberly Rose, 373

Total Ballots Canvassed 2,479

 

PLATTSBURGH 

Budget: Yes, 1,630, No, 970

School Board: Tom Lacey, 1,977, Rod Sherman, 1,768, Robert "Bobby" Hall, 1,733

Other candidate, Steve Krieg, 1,284

 

SARANAC

Budget $34,329,522: Yes, 1,313, No, 585

Proposition - Capital Reserve: Yes, 1,521, No, 375

Proposition - Library Appropriation: Yes, 1,517, No, 379

Board member elected: Jules LaPoint

 

SARANAC LAKE 

Budget $33,600,000: Yes, 1,524, No, 325

Proposition 1 - Buses, $305,000: Yes, 1,514, No, 335

Proposition 2 - Library, $294,389: Yes, 1,477, No, 364

Board of Education: Jeffrey Branch, 1,048, Joseph Henderson 775

Other candidates: Michael Beccaria, 732, Zachary Randolph 630

Total number of ballots: 1,863

 

