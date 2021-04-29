ELLENBURG — Voters in the Northern Adirondack School District won’t see much of a change from last year when they vote on the 2021-22 academic year budget on May 18.
The board-approved proposal’s total budget for the upcoming academic year came in at $24,737,225, according to district superintendent James Knight, a $978,575, or roughly 4 percent, increase over last year’s budget.
A large part of that increase is attributable to recommendations made by the State Comptroller’s office following audits of the district done last year to help make up for shortcomings of years past.
Many of the district’s fiscal stresses were due to factors like lack of any significant fund balance or cash on hand, according to the office, Knight said.
The increase contributed to a tax levy of $7,700,000, up from $7,400,000 for the 2020-21 budget, making a 5.48 percent proposed levy increase, slightly under the district’s adjusted tax cap of 5.65 percent.
Keeping that number close to or below the tax cap was another area that the state office pushed the district on.
“That was the other emphasized area by the comptroller’s office, that from last year, and going forward, we should never be below our tax cap by some of the margins we had in the past,” Knight said. “They kind of referenced that, without asking for what is expected, you can run into the situation we’ve been in, which is low to no cash on hand.”
All of those factors combine to create a $18.19 per $1,000 of assessed value tax rate, up from $17.40 last year, though, Knight mentioned, that number is likely to go down slightly once all property assessments in the district are taken care of by July.
BUDGETING IN TIME OF COVID-19
Developing an annual budget is always a challenging task, but was more so this year with a global pandemic to deal with, on top of everything else.
This year, a physical examination of the district’s infrastructure took place, an examination that takes place every five years at the school, Knight said, and an “eye-opening problem,” according to Knight, was that the district found items that were put on a list for needing repair five years ago were still not fixed, as well as new things.
“Trying to make sure that we are going to be able to maintain our facility, plus the infrastructure piece in regards to technology was another big area that was included in this budget,” Knight said. “One of the things we’ve had to maintain and do a better job of is making sure our Wi-Fi capabilities here on campus are top notch, plus what devices do we have available to our students.”
PROPOSITION
Also up for vote along with the budget is a proposition for the school to purchase three buses: one handicap and two regular.
This follows last year, when the district skipped a year in its 10-year replacement cycle, Knight said.
The proposition states that the district would acquire the vehicles at an “estimated cost not to exceed $370,000,” according to the school board resolution.
OPEN BOARD SEAT
The district has one, five-year-term school board seat up for election this year, with only one candidate fulfilling the requirements to run.
Amanda Smith, a teacher in the Peru Central School district and Northern Adirondack graduate, will be running unopposed.
SUPPORT FOR EDUCATION
While this budget, if it passes, will mark another year that Northern Adirondack district residents will see higher tax rates than years past, Knight hopes they can see how they will be supporting the school, and students, in a time when they desperately need it.
“I think in any given year, people should be supporting schools and their endeavors to make things better for students, but this year, unlike any other, the amount of work that has been done by everyone who works within the district is really proof of our dedication to our students,” Knight said.
“Supporting the process so that we can move forward and be prepared for future situations like a pandemic, or anything else, only makes the North Country stronger.”
