ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District says it is in a state of significant financial stress, and will require a supermajority to OK its proposed $23,758,650 budget for the 2020/21 school year.
The spending plan would be a 5.26 percent increase from the year before, and would include a tax levy of $7,300,000, up from $4,890,313.
That would bump up the tax rate from $12.03 per $1,000 assessed value to $17.38.
While increasing the tax rate was not something the district was looking to do, Superintendent James Knight said that it was a necessary step if the district wanted to move forward.
INSUFFICIENT, UNSUSTAINABLE
As a first-year superintendent with NAC, Knight thought some residents may blame him, as the district newcomer, for the proposed increase, but he pointed to his 20 years as a district homeowner.
"I have watched from the sidelines, like most taxpayers, in the past, but now have the inside knowledge to support what I had suspected for many years," he says in a district newsletter, "which is that our tax rates should have been incrementally increased over time in an effort to prepare for unstable years we have had recently and the insecurities we may face going forward."
The superintendent went on to discuss a New York State Comptroller's Office audit, which, while not yet released, considered the fiscal practices of the district and its Board of Education to be "insufficient and not sustainable."
"The auditors mentioned to me that if the district did not change these practices immediately, then we would soon reach a point of no return and financial insolvency within the next three to four years," Knight says.
COVID-19 PRESSURES
In the newsletter, Knight notes added challenges as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
While the district had formerly devised an "aggressive" budget, when the COVID-19 crisis hit and talk of lessened New York State aid surfaced, Knight said that initial proposal would have resulted in a hefty budget gap.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has referenced a possible 20 percent decrease in state aid, which, for the NAC school district, would mean the loss of more than $2.2 million; area officials have cited possible decreases closer to 40 percent and 50 percent.
"I can only hope 20 percent is the ceiling," Knight says.
NO ADDED PROPOSITIONS
While area school districts are imposing cuts, Knight said many similar cutbacks "have effectively happened at NAC over the past 10 years by not increasing the tax rate.
"We are actually in need of some additions to build back programs to become better, things such as reading at the elementary level."
He added that if the proposed budget isn’t passed, there is a list of potential cuts that would “make anyone who understands the educational process wonder if we should be allowed to be operating as a school.”
There are no purchases included in the proposed budget, Knight said, but mentioned that there are a number of things to be fixed that are long overdue.
There are no added ballot propositions this year.
ABSENTEE VOTING
In line with the governor's orders, residents will vote via absentee ballots.
Those have been mailed to all voters in the district and are due to the district office no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.
They may be mailed there or dropped off at the district office in a drop slot near the office doors.
'PLEASE VOTE YES'
In his newsletter, the superintendent discusses his twins, who will be seniors at the NAC district next year.
Over the years, he and his wife noticed their kids weren't afforded the same opportunities as neighboring districts, and even considered swapping schools.
"But we didn't, because of the hardworking, dedicated staff that continues to provide the best quality education they can with the limited resources and professional development they have been exposed to," Knight says.
"I am confident that our proposed budget will help brave the storm coming that includes state aid reductions and many unforeseen costs related to reopening after the onslaught of this pandemic," he continues. "I might not be able to make NAC a whole lot better for my twins, but my goal is to make it better for every student in the future.
"I need your help and support to make this happen, so please vote yes for this budget."
