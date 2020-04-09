PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Legislator Mark Dame (R-Area 8) will step down from his post at the end of this week.
He is thankful for the opportunity to have served the people of the city and town of Plattsburgh.
“It’s been one of the highest honors of my life and I hope I’ve done a good job, but that’s up to the constituents to judge that.”
NEW CHAPTER
Dame has been in the process of moving to South Carolina on a permanent basis over the past several months.
He is looking forward to a new chapter with his wife, Diane; the two have adult children in Charleston and Raleigh, N.C.
But they do still have lots of family members, including a daughter, who live in the Plattsburgh area.
“I will be going back and forth a great deal," Dame said, "but not enough to give my commitment of 100 percent to the residents I served.”
FOR THE 82,000
Dame, who served as a city councilor in the early 1990s, said he has always had an inclination toward politics and government, calling himself a “political junkie.”
He believes the county was in good shape when he first joined the legislature in 2012, and credited that to his predecessors, the continuity of administrative leadership in Administrator Michael Zurlo and Deputy Administrator Rodney Brown, and the growth of sales tax revenue.
Dame said the taxpayers have always been his number one priority because, sometimes, they get forgotten.
“We get too close to the bureaucracy and sometimes don’t make the best decisions based on the whole 82,000 people of Clinton County versus the government.
So I have a strong commitment to … the people … that don’t pay attention all the time, the taxpayers. They expect us to do the right thing, and most of the time we do.”
PARTING THOUGHT
Dame grew up in the area he later served as legislator, and said he was proud to have had the opportunity to serve his neighbors and friends.
“I always tried to speak my mind, sometimes to the point of being a little bit too bold, but I followed my convictions and did the best I could do for the county.”
He said the people he will be leaving behind are dedicated and up to the task of running county government.
Dame wished them well and hopes they will continue with as much bipartisanship as possible.
The county’s management, led by Zurlo, is some of the best in the state, Dame added.
He believes they will lead the county through the financial pain caused by loss of revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I will leave my colleagues with one parting, lasting thought: that this pain cannot be burdened by the property taxpayers alone.
It’s got to be spread out through everybody, including the government, so there’s going to be some reductions in spending and everything should be on the table and we can only hope that it’ll get better sooner than later."
Dame had planned to leave well before the pandemic, but had contemplated staying on to assist the county with its impending financial decline.
But the county's finances are not the top priority right now, he said.
"It’s to make sure people don’t get sick and we don’t lose lives unnecessarily.”
THINK OF THE PEOPLE
Dame would advise his predecessor to pay attention, give 100 percent and not look at the position of legislator as something on the side.
“Look at the issues and, whenever you make a decision, don’t think of the people you’re looking at that are sitting in the gallery who have ... immediate vested interest in that decision.
Think of the 82,000 people in Clinton County who aren’t there, who haven’t said anything and trusted you with making the right decisions."
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry said discussions on how to fill Dame's seat have yet to happen and that there are many options available.
Henry personally believes there should be a special election; that’s the method by which he was first elected to the legislature, brought about in part by Dame’s advocacy at the legislative level.
STRONG ADVOCATE
Dame will miss being part of the decision-making process in Clinton County, characterizing elections and government as his own Super Bowl.
But he is looking forward to warmer weather in the winter, a better financial climate than New York State and a different political philosophy than that of Democrat-controlled Albany.
The legislature will definitely miss Dame along with his counsel, advice and insight into the needs of Clinton County, Henry said.
“For his whole time on the legislature, Mark never forgot his neighborhood or the city that he calls home.
There’s never been a stronger advocate for the average worker, the small businessman or the taxpayer.”
Dame was as good as his word, Henry said, a valuable commodity in government.
“Mark is going to be missed by all of us and I would certainly like to think him for all he has done for the county, the legislature and for me personally.”
ONE OF THE BEST
County Legislator Robert Hall (D-Area 10) laughingly recalled that he and Dame were “mortal enemies” when they served on the city council together, but said they have become very good friends.
“Mark Dame is beyond a doubt one of the best legislators I’ve ever had the privilege of working with. I’m sure going to miss him.
Mark has always been the type of guy that if he had anything to say, he said it and he said it to you and he didn’t go behind your back.”
Hall believes they learned a lot from each other.
"We became very good friends and good legislators together.”
HEART IN THE COUNTY
Though being confined to the house during the COVID-19 pandemic has made Dame realize that full retirement is not for him, he does not know if he will run for office down in South Carolina.
“My heart will always be in Clinton County and the North Country, and that was my motive: to help my fellow citizens that I cared for and knew and lived with.
I don’t know if I’ll have that same connection down south, to be honest.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
