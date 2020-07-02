PLATTSBURGH —Residents of local nursing homes and assisted living facilities such as Meadowbrook and Pine Harbor have been feeling the isolating effects of quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There has never been a greater need to lift the spirits of those who cannot see their loved ones or participate in group activities, and that is where musician Mel Frechette comes in.
Frechette, now 70, taught himself how to play the guitar and banjo at the age of 13. His musical career includes playing on stage with the band ‘America’ while stationed in Guam for the United States Navy.
As of 1998, he has performed doo-wop, feel-good tunes for seniors in assisted living facilities. COVID-19, however, has had to change the way in which the music is brought to this population.
“Local facilities like Pine Harbor, Lake Forest and Meadowbrook reached out to me asking if I could perform remotely for their seniors,” Frechette said. “I said I’d love to.”
Frechette plays instruments and sings from his at-home studio over Zoom conference calls displayed over a flatscreen in the different facilities. The goal is to bring cheer.
“I don’t sing sad songs or ballads. I don’t do that kind of stuff,” Frechette said. “I give a lively and upbeat presentation. I want to get people going: even if they’re elderly; even if they’re sick.”
Frechette performs old classics, from his stock of over 600 known tunes, that most people from his audience would recognize, such as ‘50s rock. He even plays a rendition of the classic Beatle’s song “When I’m 64”, but changes the age to “84” to make his audience laugh.
He has also written a few of his own songs, titled “A Day at the Beach”, “In a Dream”, “Competition” and “Invictus”.
Wanda, Frechette’s wife, also performs with him. When together, they are known as “The Castaways”. She often pantomimes and adds funny gestures to bring a humorous interpretation of the songs to seniors.
“People on the other end seemed to have a heck of a good time, clapping and singing,” Frechette said. “The workers say ‘We’ve never seen these people get up to dance, and you get them dancing. How the hell do you do that?’.”
In the nicer weather, Frechette has brought his instrument with him to play music on the grounds of these facilities, where the residents could watch him and enjoy his performance through the windows.
As a veteran, Frechette relates to many residents in the assisted living facilities. When playing for them, he states there was a special connection.
“A tear would come to their eyes and they would try to salute me,” Frechette said. “They would hold my hand and wouldn’t want to let go.”
As COVID-19 still goes strong throughout the world, and precious seniors are quarantining for their own safety, Frechette continues to bring the joy of music, laughter and memory with him to local facilities.
“I’ve had a lot of fun and I think I’ve brought a lot of joy to people, which is certainly rewarding,” Frechette said. “My music is there to uplift. I never want to see anyone crying, unless they’re happy tears.”
Email Sage Lewandowski
Twitter: SageLewandowsk1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.