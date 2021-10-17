Mountain Lake PBS to air 'The Birth of The APA'

PLATTSBURGH — Mountain Lake PBS will premiere its latest documentary film "A Wild Idea: The Birth of the APA" in coming weeks.
It explores the creation of the Adirondack Park Agency (APA) 50 years ago and the strident opposition to it from many residents of the park.
"The history behind the APA is fascinating and often contentious," Mountain Lake PBS President and CEO Bill McColgan said. "The mission of Mountain Lake PBS is to tell the stories of our beautiful region, including the Adirondacks, not only for our local audiences in New York, Vermont and Quebec, but throughout the country.
"We are proud to partner with our friends at the Adirondack Experience and the creative team behind 'A Wild Idea' to share this important part of our history."
BEHIND THE SCENES
Filmmaker Paul Frederick produced the film with a script based in large part on author Brad Edmondson's book "A Wild Idea: How the Environmental Movement Tamed the Adirondacks."
Many interviews included in the documentary were conducted by Edmondson in the 2000s while collecting oral histories with the APA’s creators.
Funding was provided in part by a grant from Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake.
An American Alliance of Museums-accredited museum, sharing the history and culture of the Adirondack region through interactive exhibits, hands-on activities and culturally rich collections in more than 24 historic and contemporary buildings on a 121-acre campus in the heart of the Adirondacks.
HALF-CENTURY HISTORY
Mountain Lake PBS reports New York’s Adirondack Park as larger than Yellowstone, Yosemite, Glacier, Grand Canyon and Great Smokies National Parks combined, saying it is one of the largest unbroken deciduous forests on earth, with 1,000 miles of streams and rivers, hundreds of lakes and lofty peaks.
"Even more amazing, most of the land within the park is privately owned, and 85 million people live within a day’s drive," a Mountain Lake release said. "Yet the Adirondacks remain largely undeveloped."
The APA was the first agency of its kind, transferring the rights of over 100 cities and towns in the park to set their own zoning rules, to a state agency.
Many residents of the park opposed the new state-imposed restrictions, insisting that privately owned land is just that, private.
PREMIERE SCREENING
An online premiere screening will take place Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.
The one-hour film will be followed by Q&A with producer Paul Frederick, author Brad Edmondson and Adirondack Experience Library Director Ivy Gocker. The discussion will be moderated by Thom Hallock, host of the weekly public affairs series Mountain Lake Journal.
The virtual screening is open to the public and free to attend. RSVP online: https://mountainlake.org/awildidea
The film will be available to stream online at https://mountainlake.org and through the PBS Video app, which is available on mobile devices and most streaming platforms beginning on Monday, Oct. 25. It will premiere on Mountain Lake PBS at 9 p.m. that evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.