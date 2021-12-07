PLATTSBURGH – Mountain Lake PBS announced it is now streaming live on YouTube TV, making local public television and PBS’s award-winning content available to a larger audience in the Adirondacks and Champlain Valley.
Dedicated live channels for Mountain Lake PBS and PBS KIDS, as well as on-demand programming, are now available to YouTube TV subscribers, expanding Mountain Lake PBS’ digital footprint and offering viewers additional ways to stream.
“Every year, more and more households are seeking alternative ways to view their favorite PBS programs," Ira Rubenstein, PBS chief digital and marketing officer, said.
"PBS is committed to making trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible. We are pleased that YouTube TV recognizes public television’s unique structure and worked with us to provide our viewers with more ways to watch the programs that they love through their local PBS station.”
YouTube TV represents PBS’ first local livestreaming partnership and includes episodes and on-demand content from locally produced shows like "Mountain Lake Journal, "Soundscapes, and PBS favorites, including "American Experience," "Antiques Roadshow, "Frontline," "Great Performances," "Masterpiece," "Nature" and more.
“We are excited to partner with PBS on this unique partnership to further our commitment to providing a best-in-class experience for our users. PBS and PBS KIDS are highly requested channels by our users, and we’re thrilled to be able to add these to the YouTube TV lineup,” Lori Conkling, global head of partnerships at YouTube TV, said.
The accompanying PBS KIDS 24/7 channel extends the organization’s mission of helping prepare children for success in school and life through trusted, educational media, available anytime and anywhere.
Users can access favorite series, such as "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood," "Molly of Denali, "Odd Squad," "Pinkalicious & Peterrific," "Wild Dratts" and "Sesame Street.
YouTube TV subscribers can also access select content through YouTube TV’s VOD service.
In addition to YouTube TV, PBS and PBS KIDS content is available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and PBSKIDS.org, as well as the PBS Video app and PBS KIDS Video app available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV and Chromecast.
PBS station members are also able to view an extended library of quality public television programming via Passport.
