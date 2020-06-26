PLATTSBURGH — As of July 2, Mountain Lake PBS will be changing its main broadcast channel from RF channel 38 to 36.
The virtual channels of 57.1, 57.2 and 57.3 will remain the same.
This change will require most over-the-air viewers to “rescan” their television receivers in order to continue watching Mountain Lake PBS, a news release said.
Cable, Satellite and other providers have been notified of the change and should not be affected.
To rescan televisions, viewers must select “scan” or “autotune” on their television or converter box control menu in order to begin the scanning process. Instructions are usually made available by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on most remote controls.
The transmission changes are a result of the FCC’s nationwide television spectrum repack, which requires new television channel assignments in the region, the release said.
These changes apply only to viewers who receive Mountain Lake PBS (WCFE-TV) over-the-air via RF Channel 38. If viewers receive Mountain Lake PBS over-the-air on one of its translators, there may be a slight delay before the change takes place.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
