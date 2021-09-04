PLATTSBURGH — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reminding motorists to buckle up and drive safely as they hit the road to enjoy the long holiday weekend, and to ensure children are properly restrained in vehicles.
According to AAA, traffic volumes nationally have rebounded from 2020 and are expected to remain high through Labor Day, a news release said.
Lane Closures
The governor also announced that temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended from 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to ease travel throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Motorists should be aware that some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs. The construction suspension aligns with New York State's Drivers First initiative, which prioritizes the convenience of motorists to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays due to road and bridge work.
"Many families are embarking on road trips for the end of the summer season, so traffic on our roadways will be heavier than usual," Hochul said.
"Motorists should plan ahead and take all necessary steps to ensure they and their passengers will be as safe as possible. We want everyone to have a safe and happy Labor Day weekend with happy memories and not have anyone's holiday marred by a needless tragedy.
"Please obey all traffic safety practices and laws, move over for maintenance and emergency vehicles, put down your phones, and drive sober."
Move Over
The governor also reminds motorists to follow the state's Move Over Law, which requires motorists to slow down and safely move over for law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks and construction or maintenance vehicles that are stopped along roads across the state.
Text stops, including park-and-ride facilities, rest stops, service areas and parking areas along state highways support the state's efforts to reduce distracted driving, the release said.
All text stops will remain open, providing a location where drivers can safely and conveniently use their phones and other mobile devices for calling, texting, navigating and accessing mobile apps.
Texting while driving is especially dangerous, as it requires motorists to take their eyes off the road, hands off the wheel and mind off driving.
Seat Belts
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, wearing a seat belt in the front seat of a passenger car can reduce the risk of death by 45 percent and reduce the risk of serious injury by 50 percent, the release said.
Based on NHTSA data, the national seat belt use rate is 90 percent. In New York, the seatbelt compliance rate has remained above 90 percent for the past decade.
Hochul urged motorists to ensure that children traveling in their vehicles are restrained properly. As part of the GTSC's Child Passenger Safety Program, state and local police agencies, along with various community safety partners, offer free child car seat inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians year-round.
GTSC maintains a list of child safety seat events on its website. As of Nov. 1, 2020, everyone in passenger vehicles, regardless of where they sit, needs to wear a seat belt or be properly restrained in a child safety seat.
