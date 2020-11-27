Most Dannemora tax rates set to decrease in 2021

DANNEMORA — The Town of Dannemora's 2021 budget features large decreases in many tax rate categories and comes in under the state-mandated tax cap.
Town Supervisor William "Bill" Chase told The Press-Republican the lower rates were both the town board's goal and a way to alleviate the burden on taxpayers during a trying year due to COVID-19.
"It’s a budget that we were able to decrease taxes and not decrease any services."
The Dannemora Town Board adopted the budget Nov. 19, following a public hearing two weeks prior that featured sparse public attendance, Chase noted.
ORE SAND SALES
Total appropriations for general, highway and special district funds come to $1,929,978.27, according to the budget summary. The tax levy for all sits at $1,055,405.37.
Chase's budget breakdown noted $275,000 in anticipated ore sand sales, a major source of revenue for the town which he estimated has brought in $5 million over the last six years.
"It benefits the whole town. It’s been ... keeping the taxes down with it and actually improving parks and stuff like that."
Chase said the town had more than $800,000 worth of sales in 2020 and holds back about half for a rainy-day fund.
Bids for future sales are set to come in Nov. 30.
He added that AT&T, like Verizon, has also installed a cell tower behind the town hall, which will double rent revenue for the space to $36,000.
TAX RATES
The tax rate tied to general fund appropriations will decrease 42 cents to $.64 per $1,000 of assessed property value. An additional general tax rate that only applies to residents who reside outside of the Village of Dannemora will fall 40 cents to $.16 cents per $1,000.
The highway rate for 2021 will go down three cents to $3.38 per $1,000.
Most special district tax rates (all per $1,000 of assessed property value) will also see decreases:
• Lyon Mountain Lighting District: $1.98 in 2020 to $1.85.
• Lyon Mountain Fire District: $1.37 in 2020 to $1.33.
• Lyon Mountain EMS: $2.38 in 2020 to $2.45.
• Dannemora Fire Protection: $1.07 in 2020 to $.43.
• Dannemora EMS: $1.72 in 2020 to $1.62.
The Chateaugay Lake Water Level Control tax rate will stay the same at 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
USER FEES
The user fee for Lyon Mountain Water District residents is set to drop $100 to $190, while the Lyon Mountain Sewer rate will increase $16 to $556.
The Dannemora Water District fee will more than double from $110 to $250. In a breakdown provided by Chase, it was noted that the budget for that department was up $6,555 due to water break repairs.
At $400, the Dannemora Sewer rate will stay the same as the current year.
GEOTHERMAL PROJECT
The town has allotted $50,000 toward a capital project that would install geothermal heating and cooling at the town's building using water from the missile silo behind it, Chase said.
"The plumbing for it was originally put into the building, but then they never implemented the whole plan."
A grant through the state Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) was set to split the cost of the $350,000 project into a 70-percent state share and 30-percent town share, Chase explained.
But both the state agency and the town's engineering company have since found the project will cost more than that, and COVID-19 has also delayed state projects, including a playground the supervisor hopes can be completed in 2021.
"We’re doing the best we can to work through this situation," Chase said.
SALT STORAGE
Bids are currently out for for a salt storage shed, Chase said.
The estimated costs for that project come to $1.2 million, with a state share of $500,000.
Chase said it's possible that the town would take out a loan to fund that project with a 10-year payoff period.
He additionally noted the town recently purchased an electric sign from West Chazy-based business Daniel Signs that will go at the end of Higby Road as a way to put out information into the community.
"It’ll be easier to find the town hall, too," Chase said, chuckling.
COVID-19 IMPACTS
On the impacts of COVID-19, Chase said cuts in CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) funding from the state prevented the town from completing all desired paving.
He noted all towns were affected by hits on sales tax revenue during the pandemic.
"That’s anywhere from eight to 10 percent lost for the Town of Dannemora, I believe, this year."
Chase said Dannemora, instead of using sales tax to curb its own expenses, puts them toward offsetting county taxes for residents.
In planning for 2021, the town wanted to keep the tax rate down and still maintain services, he continued.
"Hopefully the taxpayers appreciate the fact that there’s a lot of work that’s put into operating the town."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
